Meerut Students Develop A System To Reuse Milk Offered In Temples Without Contamination

A bunch of students from Meerut has created something which should be adopted by everyone. Twenty-four-year-old Karan Goel and four of his classmates developed a system that collects the milk offered in temples and reuse it without any contamination.

The cultural and mythological customs followed in India are endless. We can not argue with these customs, nor force the people to give up following them. One of them is offering milk on shrines. Thousands of litres of milk is poured away every day as offerings to Gods and this milk cannot even be used again. In 2014, the Madras High Court had passed an order in a PIL putting an end to this wastage of milk. However, the court also said that it could not force the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to follow through.

These students from Meerut are balancing both, the practical realities and religious sentiments of the people. The group developed a system that would save a part of the milk being offered in temples. Before the festival of Shivratri, they convinced the priest at Bileshwar Nath temple in Meerut to set up the system on the premises. They also published pamphlets and distributed to the devotees educating them about the system.

According to a report of The Better India, Karan said, ““Devotees pour milk on the Kalash which is placed right above the Shivling. We made two holes in the Kalash — one on its base and the other one at a certain height. The Kalash had a capacity of seven litres. So we devised a system which ensured that after one litre of milk trickled down on the Shivling, the remaining six litres flowed into a container through the pipe attached to the second hole.”

This technique of Karan and his classmates, which only cost Rs 2500, had saved almost 150 litres of milk on Shivratri. This milk was then sent to Satyakaam Manav Seva Samiti, which provides shelter to HIV positive children and orphans. Following the successful experiment, the students gave that apparatus to the temple authorities. Using this technique, every Monday, the milk saved from the offerings will be distributed to orphanages across the city.

H/T: The Better India