Meera Sanyal, Former Banker And AAP Leader, Passes Away At 57

Former chairperson of the Royal Bank of Scotland in India, Meera Sanyal lost her life to cancer on Friday at her Mumbai residence.

Sanyal was the daughter of Indian Navy Officer, Vice Admiral Gulab Mohanlal Hiranandani, who had played an important role in Operation Trident, the Naval attack on Karachi during the war with Pakistan in 1971.

With the multiple roles that she took on in her life, Sanyal stepped down from RBS, quitting her career in banking that spanned over 30 years to contest the 2014 general elections on Aam Aadmi Party’s ticket. She was a member of AAP’s national executive committee and the party’s leading voice on women’s empowerment and economic issues. Previously, she also contested the 2009 General Elections from Mumbai South as an independent candidate.

Last November, Sanyal released a book titled The Big Reserve: How Demonetization Knocked India Out that provides the most comprehensive analysis of the policy, its execution, and pitfalls of Narendra Modi’s decision of demonetization. In an article about her experiences in writing the book, she mentioned about her illness that she found out shortly after being approached by her publisher in November 2016.

“My poor health and the lack of verifiable information walked hand in hand for several months. There were days when I felt the book would never see the light of day. As I stumbled back on to my feet, I decided to tackle two chapters that needed no current numbers,” she wrote.

Sanyal served as a non-executive director on board of Pradan, an NGO that works towards women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship and also championed the cause of reclaiming Mumbai’s port lands for innovative public use and campaigned against particulate matter pollution caused by huge coal stocks at the Kolse Bunder in Sewri.

With the news of her demise, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, were among the first people to react to the news of her death on Twitter.

AAP on Twitter We are deeply saddened by this loss, @meerasanyal a good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. Her memories will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace! #RIP

Manish Sisodia on Twitter I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Meera Sanyal. The country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul. May she rest in peace! You will forever remain in our hearts.

H/T: The Scroll