Meera Raman Gives AASHA Of A Bright Future To Underprivileged Kids By Teaching English

Meera Raman is a journalist who used to write for Arab News, Deccan Chronicle and has done various television programs. She has been teaching English and creative writing since the last 20 years after realizing the power of English language in the country.

She soon realized the dearth of educational systems to teach English in underprivileged communities and repercussions on their career and confidence because of their inability to speak this one language. That’s when Meera got determined to erase this hindrance for underprivileged kids.

AASHA -“Aao, Ab Seekhna Hoga Aasaan” is a vision to enable equality of opportunity for the neighborhood underprivileged children, by making them proficient in English. In this interview, she discusses disparity caused because of the English language and confidence issues that we as a society have created for people who can’t converse in it.

Any specific ‘Oh yes!’ moment that led you to start AASHA?

Whenever I used to conduct a course, I used to include a couple of underprivileged kids in the batch, like the maid’s kid or the driver’s kid. That is when I realized how much difference it made to them because they had no good source to learn English. My maid’s daughter became a receptionist after she learned English and now is looking after her family. In 2014 or 2015, PM Narendra Modi said in his speech that teaching one hour a week in government schools will make a lot of difference. His talk inspired me, and that’s when I decided to take a step ahead.

Sounds interesting, so how did your journey begin?

We started off in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, took permission from the authorities and started a class in the nearby park. First, we had only four kids coming, but at the end of three months, we had 40 children. My other friends had joined me in this initiative by then. We registered our organization in 2016 as a public charitable trust when I was relocating to Bangalore because I didn’t want it to crumble. My brother has done community projects, and my husband has also been involved in such ventures, so they both became the trustees, and we formed a board for the organization. In Bangalore, we adopt one government school and teach there whereas in Bombay we still have the same model and have a dedicated team that looks after all the operations.

Tell us about the importance of the English language in today’s times.

These questions arise when it comes to underprivileged kids only. We won’t have such questions when it comes to our kids. My point is English has become a matter of class in this country. People think that higher strata of the society consist of English-speaking people and lower strata are illiterate, and the measure of illiteracy is their ability to speak English. In India, language divides the people, and those who don’t speak this language are looked down upon.

People from vernacular medium are facing a huge crisis and lack of opportunities. Kids that I teach feel so confident just because they speak English. My dad studied in Kannada medium, and when he went to med school, he had to face immense problems because everything was in English. In other countries, they have courses in English as well as their own language, and they always have an option to choose from either of the two. In India, we hardly have any major courses that are taught both in English and the regional language.

So, shouldn’t we change our outlook just like other countries?

Absolutely. Disparity and inequality because of the English language aren’t fair. My courses are helping these children as they started performing in other subjects which are taught purely in English. So maybe the language is necessary because of globalization, but that’s not a measure of intelligence and literacy.

With English, do you also provide any other parallel courses?

No, we don’t, we only teach English, but it has a cascading effect. They feel confident because they can talk in English fluently which enhances their overall communication skills.

Since yours is a purely volunteer-based organization, how do you plan to expand it?

This is one question that even we have been working on. There are many volunteer-based organizations which have scaled up. Also, I am not too worried because people have volunteered on their own since the inception of our initiative. Nowadays what we have observed is that people are willing to take actions to help others and make this world a better place. We have volunteers as young as school children from international schools who have to come and volunteer for one of their immersive social programs.

We have selected schools and communities depending on the kind of support we can get. For example, people from Oberoi Splendor in Mumbai were willing to volunteer, so we adopted a school just near to that society which had many underprivileged kids studying there. We are also focusing on providing a platform for people who want to help the underprivileged. We train and provide the necessary content to them and then they teach in our program. We are trying to put some systems in place and build proper franchise-based model wherein anyone and everyone can start AASHA project.

Do you also plan to tie up with government schools?

Our focus is purely on underprivileged kids wherever they come from, not particularly just in schools. By whichever means possible we are trying to reach and teach underprivileged kids. We have a Phoenix program for the ones who want to teach these children. We provide lesson plans and practical training sessions to these volunteers. We charge them a nominal amount for this program because they undergo an intensive training program before they start teaching. At the same time, we also give some free enrollment opportunities to underprivileged girls who want to get trained and teach. We are trying to expand the community of volunteers and also provide the training.

Tell us about your mobile mentorship program. What kind of challenges did you face while using technology with children?

The program was successful, and people from different parts of the country signed up for this. We observed that children were hesitant to talk, which became one of the challenges. So we designed a reading module which gradually grew into a spoken module. Another major challenge was of connecting children to strangers. We had to be entirely sure of the people who will interact with the children because the conversations were not monitored. We have done it on a small scale but to scale it up we need more monitoring and screening process for the volunteers.

Can you give one tip to people who want to learn English but can’t afford expensive courses?

Watch a lot of English programs and read English passages aloud. When you read it aloud, it’s like practicing speaking to a person. A lot of people are underconfident when it comes to conversing in a new language, especially when it comes to speaking English in India. Also, when you start studying, just start speaking, don’t be conscious of the mistakes you make because unless you don’t speak the language, you won’t learn it thoroughly. Shed all inhibitions and start talking in English whenever you get a chance.