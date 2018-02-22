Meera Of ‘Chief Reporter ki Diary Se’ Is Breaking Barriers By Venturing Into Journalism

Struggling with the shackles of the double bind of being a Dalit and a woman, Meera, the current Chief Reporter of Khabar Lahariya, has resolved to break free from them all. She is thus venturing into the field of journalism in a state where all the important positions are held by upper-class men and raising a voice via her flagship show Chief Reporter ki Diary Se.

U.P. is a state notoriously infamous for both caste and gender-based violence. In the nexus of it all is Meera, who says, “The world has advanced so much that robots are taking over human jobs. And yet I find it extremely shameful to confess that caste discrimination still exists in Banda.”

Banda’s Malin village is predominantly inhabited by the Valmiki caste and inhabitants have been dealing with the kind of derogatory treatment that will leave you shuddering. Meera has been reporting on the matter for quite some time now. The village which is “full of filth and dirt,” has no sweepers from the local municipal corporation as the authorities believe it to be the work of all these lower class people to clean the dirt of others.The village inhabitants have shared with Meera how the people from upper castes avoid their touch, the shopkeepers throw stuff at them just to avoid physical contact and don’t even take money directly from their hands.

Caste is a social construct which adjusts according to the whims of those who rule the hierarchy. How convenient is it to sit in the comfort of your shop and trapped within your minds as free as cages where you find it okay to sell goods to the lower castes and take money from them but not okay to take it directly from their hands. I wonder what is it that truly maligned the hands of these so-called lower caste people or the thoughts of these so-called upper-class people.

Meera has taken upon her the task of bringing this ugly truth to light through her flagship show ‘Chief Reporter ki Diary Se‘. The woman is determined to expose the baseless distinctions of caste and gender which make some people more equal than the others.

Meera has also been documenting electrical shortage and deaths-by-short-circuit which are common in a region of Bundelkhand in Uttar Pradesh which a small village in the Chitrakoot district. She goes about recording people’s narratives of pressing issues that they struggle with on a daily basis as she lends them an understanding ear. Her mission is to reach people in the areas where nobody dares or cares to reach only to hear things like “Arre, aap toh ladies hai, yahaan kaise pahunch gaye?”

But this doesn’t deter her spirits. She has been working in Bundelkhand for over 12 years now and proudly embraces her identity as she says “I am low caste too”. She wants to reach out to more and more women to make them understand that the binds that they think are impossible to break are merely social constructs and nobody else would fight their battles for them.

H/T: The Better India