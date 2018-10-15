Media Veteran Vinod Dua Gets Called Out By Nishtha Jain As A Sexual Harasser, Denies Allegations

As the list of media personalities named in the #MeToo movement continues to expand, new names keep coming out as the days pass. After getting accused by documentary filmmaker Nishtha Jain of sexual harassment, media veteran Vinod Dua is the newest addition to the list.

Nishtha took to Facebook yesterday to share the story of her brush with Dua and how it turned really ugly for her. Recollecting the incident of June 1989, she wrote, “I was a recent graduate from Jamia Mass Communication Centre. I put on my favourite saree and left home with a fair amount of confidence for a job interview with a famous TV personality who had had a very popular show called Janvani. He was starting a new gig. It was supposed to be a political satire and I was interested. I was greeted with his typical sardonic smile.”

She added, “Before I could settle down he began telling a lewd sexual joke in that soft voice, barely opening his mouth. I don’t remember the joke but it wasn’t worth a laugh, just dirty. I felt hot in my face and I sat there most probably with an angry look. He explained the job and asked me what my expectations were and I quoted an amount that most graduates were getting at the time – 5,000 rupees. He looked at me and said, ‘Tumhari aukat kya hai?‘ I don’t know what had hit me. I was stunned. What was this about? I had faced sexual harassment early in life but this sort of humiliation was a new experience.”

In the post, Nishtha shared that following the incident she got a job as a video editor in Newstrack. She then further added how Dua got a whiff of it and would wait for her outside her office.

She wrote, “He had friends in my office who would inform him when I would be working late. One night as I came down to the parking, he was there. He said, he wanted to talk to me and asked me to enter his car – a black SUV/Jeep, I don’t remember the make as I’m not into automobiles. Assuming that he wanted to apologise for his behaviour, I entered the car but before I could even settle down he began slobbering all over my face. I managed to get out and get into my office car and leave.”

She also shared how Dua did not stop stalking just there. She shared, “I spotted him again in the parking in the coming nights and would go right back and wait until someone was ready to leave along with me in the office car. After a few days, he stopped stalking me.”

“Today, he does programmes explaining the world what constitutes sexual harassment. He should stop everything and look into his own shady past. I saw him on a thread which was expressing outrage the false accusations against Varun Grover. I could see what his mind was cooking up when stories against him spill out. I won’t be surprised if he denies. #MeToo,” concluded Nishtha.

Here is her full post:

Nishtha Jain It was June 1989. I still remember the day because it was my birthday. There was extended family at home and mom was preparing for a little celebration in the evening. I was a recent graduate from…

Nishtha said in an interaction with The Indian Express, “I spoke to my brother and two lawyer friends about it, but desisted from lodging a complaint because I didn’t think I could pursue it legally. I knew that we could go to court for serious crimes such as rape, but how could I make a case about humiliation?”

The founding editors of The Wire, where Dua happens to be a consulting editor, later said in a statement: “We have seen Nishtha Jain’s Facebook post where she accuses Vinod Dua, a consulting editor of The Wire, of an incident of sexual harassment in 1989. Dua denies the charge. Though the incident pertains to 26 years before Mr Dua’s association with The Wire, our ICC has taken note of Ms. Jain’s allegation. We await the outcome of their deliberations in the matter.”

Nishtha also mentioned Mallika Dua in the post where she wrote, “When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar’s sexist words to his daughter Malika Dua, I said to myself he’s obviously forgotten that he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist. If he did to me, I’m sure he would have done it to other women.”

However, she later wrote on Facebook, ““I don’t think Mallika Dua is responsible for her father’s actions but I hope she empathises with me in the same way she has with other women who have spoken up against their harassers.”

Mallika Dua also took to Instagram yesterday to clear her standing in the matter. She asserted that “this is not my (her) battle to fight” and added, “This is my dad’s battle, I will let him fight it and I will stand by him.”