Mayor Malini Gaur Is The Force Behind Making Indore The Cleanliest City In India

“It’s political and administrative will, and the support of people,” says Mayor Malini Gaur talking about her city Indore that has recently been named the cleanest city in India by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Indore’s journey from being on rank 180 in 2015 in terms of cleanliness to rank 1 in the year 2017 has been rather laudable and a major part of the accolade goes to Mayor Malini Gaur. The second woman mayor of the city has successfully managed to elevate the city to rank 1 by her determination and flawless planning. The woman has fought against all odds and has fought against political parties, business lobbies and even the sanitation workers to bring about a positive change in her city.

When Malini Gaur took over as the Mayor of Indore the picture was drastically different and shouted squalor. She cited cleanliness as her major agenda for the polls and unlike the regular scenario in Indian politics she stayed true to her intentions and worked effortlessly to make Indore a clean city. It was on May 4, 2017, that the Swachh Sarvekshan Survey declared Indore the cleanest city in India.

Talking about how it all started, Mayor Gaur says, “The day Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call for Swachh Bharat from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2015, we decided to work on it.” Soon after the call for Swachh Bharat, the inhabitants of the city were being taught to segregate the wet and dry waste. The first emphasis of the cleanliness was 100 percent door to door waste collection. The garbage collecting rickshaws were then replaced with Tata Ace vehicles.

The cleanliness initiative was started with a piolet project in two wards and soon enough everyone wanted the same for their wards and were also ready to pay for it. Thus the IMC came up with a plan where individual households were asked to pay Rs 60 and commercial units were asked to pay Rs 90 per month for a Clean Indore. The IMC then expanded its reach by associating with various organizations and institutions to design a sustainable system.

Indore now has become a gleaming example and has been visited by approximately 250 municipal authorities to learn from the city’s example and follow it. The city is now aspiring for a facility to make compost, at extracting methane gas from waste from the wholesale vegetable market to fuel some of the city buses, to making the district open defecation free (ODF), ensuring dry and wet waste segregation at a door-to-door level, and cleaning monuments and footpaths each night as per a report by Your Story.

Indore now boasts of having one of the best solid waste management and sewage treatment plants. It has also managed to decrease the Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) from 145 micrograms per unit to about 70. While the safe threshold rests at 100 there are plans to further cut the RSPM to 40.

“It’s not just fear, people respect the work being done by the IMC,” boasts the proud mayor of the cleanliest city in India. We hope other cities learn from Indore’s example.

