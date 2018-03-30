MaybeHeDoesntHitYou Shares Stories Of Emotional Abuse On Twitter

Women took to Twitter with the hashtag #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou to share their stories of abuse, and the thread quickly extended to the beyond-the-gender narrative when men also joined the conversation with #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou. The shared stories show how abuse can be not only physical suffering but mental and emotional torture as well.

Intimate partner abuse comes in many forms and is not strictly limited to physical violence. And these Twitter hashtags are driving this point home in a powerful way.

Here come stories from men:

Andrew Martin Lee on Twitter The #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou hashtag is really important. #MaybeSheDoesntHitYou but she makes you responsible for her happiness and when you put your own health first she harms herself so that “he will talk to me”. I still wake up screaming some nights. Abuse stays with you.

ya boi Sam on Twitter maybeshedoesnthityou but she threatens to hurt herself if you leave her.

ErrorGhastly on Twitter maybeshedoesnthityou but after years of therapy and friends telling you that she was hell for you, still feeling like you have lost sth important in life and never feeling normal again while constantly doubting yourself in everything that has to do with another human being .

burneracount on Twitter maybeshedoesnthityou you feel bad you can’t connect to the people you use to and every day it gets harder and harder to reach out because she’s isolated you for so long.

ẞweetPotatœ on Twitter maybeshedoesnthityou but she banlises your feelings far over her own, and when she hears about your depression, she stops talking to you without saying a reason and ignores you greeting her anyway (basicaly as if you died or not even worth looking in the eyes).

burneracount on Twitter maybeshedoesnthityou but she says your overly emotional when you try and talk about how hurt you are by how she treats you.

chris on Twitter maybeshedoesnthityou but constantly criticized your dreams, saying they were naive and not achievable; but constantly told you, you’re not masculine enough, because you didn’t have a sixpack; but made you have sex with her whenever she wanted to, since real men always want sex.

Earlier this month, writer and artist Zahira Kelly used Twitter to publicly share her experience — and the experience of other women in her life — with emotional abuse. She used the hashtag #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou.

killmangú on Twitter maybeHeDoesntHitYou but threw a huuuge raging weeks long miserable fit coz u cut your hair ‘without his permission’.

And, the stories from other women filled the thread with pain and rage. Here are some of them:

Emily Watkins on Twitter MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but shuts you down when you try and talk about something you care about

Cap Rising on Twitter A week ago, my kids and I were in a hotel after my husband threw something at our daughter and threatened to hit me. He “apologized” but still called me a bad mother, shaded my weight, and said I was overreacting. #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou

ya boy sie (◡ ‿◡✿) on Twitter MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but the one time he did long ago always makes you feel like he is capable of doing it again and at any time, and that scares the hell out of you

Free Spirit on Twitter MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but you’ve come to believe it’s normal to be yelled at, insulted, and called vile names.

Nikki Lashbaugh on Twitter MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but calls you a whore and belittles you in front of his friends .

Samantha Rouse on Twitter MaybeHeDoesntHitYou but he stabs your heart with his cruel comments every day!!



Such heartbreaking stories from scores of men and women are proof of the fact that abuse is not restricted to a particular gender nor is it confined to physical wounds that heal over time.