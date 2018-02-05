Maybe Our Tears Dried Up After Nirbhaya: Renuka Shahane Questions Silence On 8-Month-Old’s Rape

While Karni Sena was protesting to ban the movie Padmaavat in order to save the pride of a queen, actor Renuka Shahane suggested it would be better if we focus on banning rape, female foeticide, and sexual molestation.

A week ago, our nation was shaken by the news of an eight-month-old baby being raped by her 28-year-old cousin. The baby is being treated at AIIMS now. Renuka took to Facebook yesterday to point out the silence that has triumphed over the outrage and protest when it is actually needed.

She wrote, “Over the last few days only Rahul Gandhi’s expensive jacket, the riots at Kasganj leading to the horrible death of Chandan, Swara Bhaskar’s letter, lavish praise for our PM and general trolling of the liberal or “fiberal” gang were the talking points on her Twitter handle!”

She added, “An 8-month-old is raped and the silence of our society which is so quick to amplify Hindu Muslim disunity, caste politics; quick to take umbrage at things that have happened centuries ago, is quiet. No caste-based groups have time to take out silent marches or protests or rallies against rapes! Maybe our tears dried up after Nirbhaya! Maybe we are a society of hypocrites!”

Here’s her post:

Maybe all of us have gotten so used to the crimes now that we have stopped reacting to it.