Maya Kodnani Acquitted By Gujarat HC In 2002 Gujarat Riots, Twitterati Expresses Mixed Views

On 28th February 2002, Gujarat’s Naroda Patiya saw the bloodiest massacre ever, that killed 97 Muslims. In 2012, Maya Kodnani, a former minister, and BJP leader was sentenced to jail for her role in the riots that followed the Godhra train burning on February 27, 2002, in which 59 Hindu volunteers were killed. And now she has been acquitted by the Gujarat High Court.

According to a Special Investigation Team, Maya had incited mobs and 11 witnesses had seen her handing out swords to rioters, and exhorting them to attack Muslims.

But now the Gujarat High Court has noted that out of the 11 witnesses, no one had named her and had only seen her coming out of her car to talk to the police, thus “no criminal conspiracy could be established”.

After this verdict, Twitter exploded, with some condemning the decision and some voicing their agreement.

Harinder Baweja on Twitter Unbelievable. Maya Kodnani acquitted despite eye witness testimonies of her exhorting the crowd, distributing swords and kerosene. Every Indian should feel ashamed

Rajdeep Sardesai on Twitter When govts change, evidence changes, charges change, investigators change, verdicts change.. why should we trust our criminal justice system when every high profile case is politicised? #NarodaPatiya

richa singh on Twitter Maya Kodnani has been acquitted in the Naroda Patiya Case. In a long list of recent judgements, BJP’s tenure is behaving like Ganga Jal for all those accused in religion based criminal acts. Sabke Paap Dhul se gaye hain.

Ashok Swain on Twitter I have told you before – it is absolutely OK to kill Muslims in Modi’s New India, but don’t kill a Cow! https://t.co/rhMaskFMvc via @ndtv

Jagrati Shukla on Twitter BREAKING — Maya Kodnani has been Acquitted in the #NarodaPatiyacase (Gujarat 2002 case) by #Gujarat HC. Another conspiracy to manufacture Hindu Terror busted. Pseudos will now outrage over the Court order. #SatyaMevaJayate #MayaKodnani #HinduTerrorTheoryFlops #NarodaPatiya

OpIndia.com on Twitter Another pillar of ‘saffron terror’ collapses as High Court acquits Maya Kodnani https://t.co/OLJdrOosBf

MadhuPurnima Kishwar on Twitter Another grossly false case propped up by Teesta Setalvad collapses–“Naroda Patiya case: Gujarat HC acquits Maya Kodnani, upholds Babu Bajrangi’s conviction”- Times of India https://t.co/jDWuXjeHeV via @timesofindia

Vanara on Twitter After 5 long years, I’m glad Dr Maya Kodnani got justice at last. Her innocence was proven..

H/T: NDTV