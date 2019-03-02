MAuto Appoints Hijab-Clad Women And Transgenders As Auto Drivers

Aimed at providing employment opportunities to empower women, MAuto or Makkal Auto, who already have 330 women drivers, in their new initiative have employed six transgenders, 10 hijab-clad women and 30 other women as auto drivers who will undergo training to provide safer travel options for women.

“If my children see that even their mother can do something as empowering as this, they will not shy away from any challenges in life. I want to be a role model to them,” says 37-year-old Daulath Begum, who sells dosa and idli batter for a living. It was Daulath’s husband, an auto driver for 20 years, who taught her driving after their marriage.

Accompanied by her family at the press conference at MAuto premises in St Mount Thomas, Daulath was asked if she faced any challenges or opposition at home, to which she said, “Not at all! Look at this, my mother is here to support me. What else does one need? And, my husband is the reason I am here.”

It was through a Chennai based organisation, Born to Win, that aims at providing education and employment opportunities to transgender women, through which MAuto approached the transgender drivers.

Citing an example of a woman who was on a lookout for a steady job, founder-director of Born to Win, Sweta Sudhakar, spoke about Sarala, who was previously working as a housemaid. “Those who are interested are always our priority. Sarala, for instance, had approached me saying that she was interested. So, in the coming week, you will see her driving in the streets.”

“Like how everyone in society — male or female — earns their own bread, we should also have access to jobs that give a steady income,” she added.

The company is currently operating in Chennai, Madurai, and Trichy. On their mobile app, it has introduced a Women’s Pride icon that provides the users with an option to choose their rider among male, female, or transgender pilots. The app also has a panic button and tracking system.

MAuto’s founder, Mansoor Ali Khan, also shared that they plan to extend their services to Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tripura by end of this month.

