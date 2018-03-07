Mattel Launches New Series Of Barbie Dolls Based On Real-life Women To Inspire Young Girls

“Imagining she can be anything is just the beginning. Actually seeing that she can, makes all the difference” is the motto behind a new batch of Barbie dolls, inspired by real-life woman achievers which Mattel launched on March 6.

I can’t help but accept that Barbie dolls have had a huge part to play in my absolute reverence for grand poofy ball gowns and chic plaid skirts. I can say this with certainty that just like me the iconic Barbie dolls have been a symbol of way more than just toys for many young girls. Their lifelike eyes have talked to many who have aspired to be real-life Barbie dolls many a time.

Owing to Barbie doll’s slightly more than perfect looks, Mattel, maker of Barbie, has faced flak in the past and since then it has been on a pursuit to make Barbie more inclusive both in the terms of race and body types. Continuing the same endeavor Mattel went ahead with a survey where they interacted with 8,000 mothers around the world, the findings of which said that 86% of them are worried about the kind of role models their daughter will follow suit and are exposed to.

Barbie has taken up the task of shining a light on empowering women role models of past and present so as to inspire young girls worldwide. Thus Mattel has launched two new series of Barbie dolls. One is called the “Inspiring Women,” which is based on historical figures, and the further extension of it is “Shero” paying tribute to the inspirational contemporary women. The dolls come along with educational information to acquaint young girls with these women icons.

In a news release Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and general manager of Barbie, wrote, “Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything.”

The new series of Barbie dolls include dolls inspired by iconic and change-making women like Patty Jenkins, Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, Katherine Johnson, Chloe Kim and many more.

Here is Barbie’s Instagram post unveiling the new line of Barbi dolls:

Here are Ibtihaj Muhammad, Ashley Graham, Misty Copeland, Gabby Douglas and Ava Duverney with their own version of the Barbie doll:

Ibtihaz Muhammad and her Barbie doll

Ashley Graham and her Barbie doll

Misty Copeland and her Barbie doll

Ava Duverney and her Barbie doll

Gabby Douglas and her Barbie doll

