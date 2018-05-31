Mathematics Teacher-Turned-Director Sanjana Reddy Shares Experience From The Sets Of Her First Film

Sanjana Reddy started off her career as a Mathematics teacher, then served in the IT sector, then as an electronic media journalist, and has now veered into the film industry. Her first film Raju Gadu releases on June 1 and the happy director shared moments from the sets of her directorial debut.

Every moment on the sets weaved into an unforgettable memory for her. Her movie is a family entertainer that stars Raj Tarun and Amyra Dastur in lead roles. The character of Raj Tarun is a kleptomaniac, who keeps stealing stuff in the movie for reasons other than personal use or financial gain.

Changing careers and following her heart has been possible because of strong family support, she says. She told The Hindu, “I have an incredible family and I have never faced questions regarding academics or jobs. I chose an IT job and took a break after six months, and through a common friend joined a television channel.“

As a matter of chance, she one day dropped a friend of hers at director Ram Gopal Verma’s (RGV) movie sets. She there learned that there was a vacancy for the position of an assistant director (AD). “I filled in the position. I was surrounded by senior people and they said I can become a director provided I have a story and narrate it to someone. Since I have zero experience and I did not know what screenplay writing is all about, it took me five years to get a grip,” recalled Sanjana.

On the sets of RGV’s movie she translated and helped non-Telugu speaking actors understand the language. Her confidence shot a level up as the job was exciting for her and she was paid well.

Sanjana shared how the idea of directing a movie came to her. She said, “Someone in the industry pointed out that directors like VV Vinayak, Raghavendra Rao, and Surender Reddy don’t write and only direct. So I derived hope from that example. I deducted the so-called five years it would take for writing, and looked for a readymade story.”

She then heard at least 30 stories and found that all of them were allusions to some big hero stories made in the past. She then met the lead actor of her film, Raj Tarun, who was looking for a publicist and got to know that he had signed a three-film deal with a production company. “I got the idea of Raju Gadu and needed suggestions from an experienced director. Maruti looked like a perfect choice; he was busy but he helped me to a great extent,” she recalled. Thereafter, Sanjana Reddy was given a bunch of writers to develop the story.

Working with an actor, managing a movie set, brought changes in her attitude. She quips, “I developed a lot of patience. Earlier I had anger issues, now I’m calm. This is a successful project, even before the film wound up, we have done good business. So there is no financial pressure. The producer was already working with Raj Tarun for multiple movies; so we had to wait and that disturbed me initially. The little gap helped me in improving the project.”

