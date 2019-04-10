Maternity Entitlements Need To Be Universal And Cover All Women In The Informal Sector: SEWA Federation

Travelling from one place to another, barely making ends meets and working in hazardous conditions – that’s the life of a migrant worker in a nutshell. While that alone sounds too difficult, a woman laborer leads an even tougher life. She works even when she is pregnant, even when she has a newborn kid and has to live knowing the fact that she has zero access to policies like maternity benefits and like her, her child’s right to quality childcare pretty much doesn’t exist.

Taking a step towards erasing that bleak image, IWB has filed a petition to the Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Prime Minister’s Office, which addresses the need of installing Mobile Crèches for children at the worksites.

With the aim to discuss the need for mobile crèches, IWB engaged in a chat with SEWA Federation. An organization that aims for “the holistic empowerment of the poor self-employed women within the co-operative structure,” SEWA Federation shared their thoughts on migrant women population on construction sites, unsafe work environment, and the urgent need for crèche facilities at the worksites.

On the ‘Cooperative model’ and how it can augment the voice of women in the informal economy

Similarly, a group of vegetable vendors and headloaders started SEWA Bank, India's first micro-finance institution. Today, a 100-crore institution.

On breaking down male-centric norms in the unorganized sector and making leaders

We've been fighting these male-centric norms for 40 years – there is no one, sure shot way of breaking them down. If there was, we would have done it! What we did see was that that providing childcare in the informal sector doubled women's income by reducing their care burden.

We also conduct parents' meeting, separately for fathers, to make them aware of their roles as parents. We noticed men increasingly bring their children for immunisation – our figures suggest that male participation went up by at least 40%.

Specifically for creches, why only have these if there are mothers present? We are being unfair to both men & women if we don't consider both equally responsible for childcare. And this cuts sectors of work – formal or informal.

On whether putting the above statistics in public view would escalate the involvement of the relevant agencies, especially builders

Putting out statistics is just one part of the struggle. A second prong would be to increase awareness among women workers themselves so they demand their needs; putting in gender-sensitive policies in construction companies, must also be done. The government needs to lead!

On whether penalizing builders for evading and not building mobile creches would bring momentum to build creches on their sites

A possible way to solve this nexus is to come together in a tripartite model (employees, employers, government) to come up with implementable solutions. We don't believe in pitting employers against employees.

On an ‘executable’ model for the tripartite model

We suggest a tripartite board for the informal sector, which takes up universal childcare as a major issue.

On whether the change in the mindset of builders would bring across the much-desired shift of social responsibility

Changing mindsets is a difficult thing to achieve. A Board would ensure fair representation of all parties involved, and allow women workers in the informal economy to have a say in workers' policies and present their needs.

On making mobile crèches mandatory on all sites – as a social responsibility

To start with, there needs to be a political will. And if the will isn't there, collectivising women to demand their needs (whether childcare, or fair wages, or occupational safety and health). Through collectives, we see this possible.

On removing the fear of losing the job and yet supporting the cause of fair wages, safety, and health

A dual system, like SEWA, with a union that calls for equal rights; and a cooperative model that ensures fair wages, income security. This is something that we have found works!

On construction being a male-dominated industry and the involvement of fathers in the mobile creches

Yes, we believe that childcare must be shared equally between parents. However, to expedite this, builders must be pushed into bringing in quality childcare. This push must come majorly from the government, as well as unions.

On getting labour unions and NGOs involved for the establishment of mobile creches

Ofcourse! A tripartite model sees involvement from unions and other organisations. We want childcare to become a peoples' movement, since it has the potential for so much impact – healthcare, labour welfare, gender equality

On getting the contractors involved

A peoples' movement would mean involvement from all sides.

On cooperative model strengthening the momentum for the need of mobile crèches

The co-op is a member-owned workers' platform – it amplifies the voices of the workers. Women demand from us what they want; unless the demand comes from the workers, the law will not be enforced.

We have also been abIe to influence policy makers, since we have the strength in numbers. More than 300 workers' organizations in our childcare campaign have demanded have come together in a national campaign to ask for quality childcare as a right.

On the outcome and progress of the campaign

One heartening step has been that across party lines, both leading parties have included childcare in their manifestos. @WIEGOGLOBAL is also taking the lead in an international campaign.

On the women workforce in the unorganized sector not being able to benefit from the Maternity bill

The Bill, which is for the formal sector, says employee-employer relationship needs to exist for 80 days. This is unlikely for informal sectors, leaving most women out of the purview of the Act.

Apart from this, many women in the informal sector don't even consider themselves workers. It would probably be unthinkable for a home-based worker to demand maternity benefits.

Maternity entitlements need to be universal, not wage-linked and cover all women in the informal sector. It cannot be a direct negotiation between employer-employee and the State needs to play a big role. National, state-level and local bodies all need to be involved.

On construction sites being the birthing place for future child labour

This is not an issue restricted to construction sites – salt-pan workers, home-based workers, garment workers, beedi rollers all need quality childcare. We've been talking about this since the 1970s with the first Shramshakti report, which was led by our founder Elaben Bhatt.

