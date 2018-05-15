Maternal Mental Health: This Postpartum Story By Kayla Gonzales Shows The Struggles Of Motherhood

While a birth is always a celebratory occasion there also is the other aspect of the story that doesn’t get as highlighted as it should be: postpartum blues.

Some time back Kayla Gonzales, who is an international award-winning documentary birth and motherhood photographer, shared a very powerful picture of herself struggling with a bout of postpartum blues. Clicked by Heather Gallagher, the image is the exact definition of the term “postpartum blues” just in case it had you puzzled.

Kayla shared a picture on Instagram which was taken right after the birth of her fifth child. “This image of me by @heathergallagher.photography accurately sums up the first 48 hours,” she wrote.

Recollecting the day when she gave birth to her fifth child she wrote: “An intense hormonal shift had begun, and I too had spent much of the day crying. I was missing my older girls immensely. To compound these struggles, a 72-minute labour isn’t easy to recover from. My hip felt like it was broken and walking was near impossible.”

She explained in the post how the postpartum blues can hit you out of nowhere leaving you absolutely jaded: “My beautiful baby seemed unfamiliar – smaller than my others, and unexpectedly male. He seemed strange and foreign, and I was struggling to bond with him the same way I had when my other children were born. My milk hadn’t come in yet, and he was getting hungry and impatient. In this moment, I just wanted to shower.”

Explaining the exact moment when the picture was clicked she wrote: “As the shower warmed, I sat down to pee, slumping into the weight of all the heavy feelings before pulling it together enough to make use of the limited time I had before he would need the comfort of my chest again.”

“The clock is always ticking. This is postpartum,” concluded Kayla.

Here is Kayla’s Instagram post: