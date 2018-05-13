Maternal Mental Health: A Nursing Mother Opens Up About Painful Breastfeeding That Turned Into A Mental Trauma

After six months of giving birth to the most beautiful son and experiencing motherhood for the first time, I now think I should open up about my dilemma. As a 25-year-old, I agreed to get married to the man of my dreams. However, merely after 2 months of our wedding, suggestions from both the families started pouring in that I must get pregnant before it’s ‘too late.’

Too late for?

Anyway, as a girl who had always agreed to what her elders recommended, I decided to conceive. After one year of our wedding, we gave birth to a healthy baby boy. So cute, you’d want to pull his pink cheeks all day long. I am full of gratitude that I could experience a trouble-free delivery and am able to mother a healthy child, except I have a confession to make.

I dislike breastfeeding him. It is extremely painful. I hate it so much that I have begun distancing myself from other usual motherly rituals like sleeping next to him or changing his diapers. In a way, I’ve started enjoying isolation – a time when I’m not around my child. When it is time to feed him, I fear to take him in my hands because I have no courage to undergo the bodily torture. Unfortunately, I have to, about 8 times a day. I sometimes imagine how this physical pain has overpowered my motherly instincts ultimately asking me to give up on motherhood.

Do I sound like a bad mother to you? Probably. Do I feel guilty? Not at all.

I am not able to deal with the severe ache and burning sensations. So much so that wearing a bra has become a problem for me. I know what you’re thinking that there are millions of mothers out there and I am simply acting ridiculous, aren’t you? But I’ll take the liberty to call my personal problems a serious issue that needs to be dealt with. On time. Hence, a few days ago, I decided to see a gynecologist who I had never consulted before. She said, “It’s is perfectly normal to not like breastfeeding and alternatively choose to bottle-feed your child. She suggested that, since I’ve nursed my son for good six months, I can now switch to other healthy food alternatives.”

Those words made me feel happy that now I can finally ‘save’ my body and take care of it. Because, honestly, with that annoyed mind, I wasn’t able to do my best for my little one. Nevertheless, when I shared this advice with my husband’s family, they were shocked to death.

“Have you gone mad? How can you compromise his health? Dare you stop before 1.5 years.”

“This is just a phase. Calm down, humare sath bhi hua tha yeh sab (we also went through this phase).”

“Who is this stupid doctor? I want to meet her. I am sure she has never gotten pregnant herself.”

“There are many medicines available in the market to cure this temporary pain. Apply Boroline, na!”

“Beta, this is the sacrifice every mother has to make. You will get used to it in your next pregnancy.”

Next pregnancy? THANK YOU VERY MUCH.

These were the kinds of things I was lectured upon. And as a girl who had always agreed to what her elders recommended, I decided to continue nursing. Succumbed to family’s pressure and destroying my mental peace in the process, I am crying as I write this. Even though I really want to take a strong step for myself, I can’t. I love my baby but that doesn’t mean I don’t love myself. If I don’t speak for myself or respect my body, who else will? I feel this experience is getting more and more traumatic for me with every passing day. I hate myself for the revolt while equally loathing the silence I am living in.

Feeling guilt and inadequacy during and after pregnancy is normal, but sadly, not normalized in our society. Maternity mental health is a lesser known and less talked about topic in India. No wonder it’s a taboo that hurls down pregnant and nursing women into a dark pit of hopelessness.

Once you’re a mother, you’re supposed to be the happiest human on Earth. The reality is about 10% of pregnant women and 13% of women who have just given the birth experience a mental disorder, primarily depression. In developing countries, this is even higher, i.e. 15.6% during pregnancy and 19.8% after childbirth.

From being overwhelmed by not being a ‘good-enough’ mother to experiencing thoughts of committing suicide, pre and postpartum depression are serious issues. For example, suffering from insomnia, feeling irritated, scared, confused, experiencing lack of patience, and wanting to run away from the family, they are symptoms like these that need urgent attendance by a registered practitioner.



This Mother’s Day, IWB is fighting this stigma by narrating some real-life stories of mothers to you. It is about time we talk about Maternal Mental Health openly.

