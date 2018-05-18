Master Of Weaves Gaurang Shah Shares Tips To Increase Life Of Our Precious Silk Sarees

Gaurang Shah is a master of weaves, whose silk creations have been worn by female actors like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, and Vidya Balan. The textile designer shares with us the right ways to preserve our precious silk sarees.

First things first, Gaurang advises us to be cautious when we are wrapped in the beautiful yard. He tells Vogue India, “Taking off stains from silk saris is no pleasant task, so prevention is definitely better than cure in this instance. Compounding the problem is the fact that rigorous washing or rubbing can weaken the fabric as well. Needless to say, it is extremely essential for the wearer to ensure that great care is taken while donning silk saris. Unlike a cotton or an organza number, silk is not as easily washable. Hence, handling the sari with utmost care is important from the time you remove it out of your wardrobe to when you drape it and till it goes back in the closet.”

If you still stain it, it’s not recommended to immediately toss it in the machine. He advises, “The type of cleaning you opt for depends entirely upon the quality of the fabric you’re working with. If the sari has been woven in high quality silk or pure zari, subjecting it to a regular wash can potentially turn the zari black. Your best options are to opt for dry cleaning or to air-dry the affected area. Though there is no permanent way to get rid of wine or food stains in silk, you can hope to lighten it via dry cleaning.”

When it comes to storage, Gaurang advices to keep the silks away from other clothes. “First things first, the lesser the folds on a silk sari, the longer you can retain its charm and ensure that it remains ageless. It is always recommended that you either put the silk sari on a hanger or, if you wish to store it for a longer period, have it covered with a mulmul cloth. The ideal option would be to roll the fabric around a stick to store the sari in between uses and the finishing touch would of course, come in the form of covering it with a loose mulmul cloth,” recommends the designer.

In order to keep the odour away from the drape, Gaurang advises, “You’ll find that there is no better way to keep those smells away than to give your silk saris a breath of fresh air every few months. You’ll also find it handy to avoid uneven spots or discolouration of fabric.”