Massive Protests In Ireland As Victim’s Thong Is Presented As Evidence Of Consent In Rape Trial

In Ireland, after a 17-year-old rape victim’s thong was presented in court as the alleged proof of her consent in the rape case, protests took place across Ireland. A member of Parliament, Ruth Coppinger, brandished her underwear in parliament and women posted pictures of their thongs online with the hashtag #ThisIsNotConsent.



“It might seem embarrassing to show a pair of thongs in this incongruous setting,” said Ruth Coppinger. “But the reason I’m doing it — how do you think a rape victim or a woman feels at the incongruous setting of her underwear being shown in a court?”



In the mentioned case, in the republic’s southern city of Cork, a girl’s underwear was shown to jurors as evidence of her consent and the 27-year-old defendant was acquitted.



“A barrister actually told a jury to ‘look at the way she was dressed’, that she was ‘open to meeting someone’ because she was ‘wearing a thong with a laced front'”, Coppinger said “Women in this country are getting a little bit weary at the routine victim-blaming going on in Irish courts.”



In the protests taking place in Dublin, Cork and Belfast in Northern Ireland, women are appearing brandishing underwears and hosting placards with the phrase “This is not consent.” Speaking up against the culture of victim-blaming, the protestors are demanding for a reform in Irish rape prosecution laws.

“Bringing rape myths into a sexual violence case is to bring misogyny into a sexual violence case,” Clíona Saidléar of Rape Crisis Network Ireland said. She further said that women and girls are pressurized “to be sexualized and to present sexually” and then such rape trials use this as “evidence” to assassinate their character.

H/T: CBS News