Masses Laud Kerala Nurse’s Post, Appreciate Selfless Service Of Medical Teams Battling Nipah Virus

Nipah, a rare, brain-damaging virus, has broken out in the state of Kerala, India, for the first time, and has infected at least 18 people, killing 17 of them. Treating the patients in Kerala, the ones at high risk of getting infected are the nurses attending to the patients. With the death of Lini, a nurse who worked at Perambra hospital in Kerala, who contracted the Nipah Virus from a patient, the severity of the task of these nurses is apparent.

Several Nipah virus patients are being treated in the Institute of Chest Disease at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. One of the nurses, Ruby Sajna, has posted a very touching message on Facebook about a 19-year-old nursing student, Ajanya, who recently tested positive for the virus. But even at such a difficult time, the medical staff has been working selflessly.

She wrote how the student’s gradual recovery from the deadly disease is a source of ‘unparalleled happiness’ for the team.

“She was brought in at the same time nurse Lini was brought to the hospital for treatment. Her (Ajanya) recovery gives us unparalleled happiness,” Ruby wrote. Ajanya was admitted in a critical state. She had been infected by myocarditis, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, and exhibited signs of encephalitis.

“She came into our hands in a state of semi-consciousness. This was perhaps the first time that a Nipah affected patient recovered from such a fatal state. This was one instance when I understood what it means to be proud and inexplicably happy,” Ruby recalled.

“Both audio and visual media in Kerala and society have been discussing the Nipah Virus and government interventions continuously. Wrapped in polythene covers, wearing N-95 masks, which makes it tough for us to breathe freely and with three layers of hand gloves it is the nursing community that attends to Nipah-affected patients in hot and humid rooms, but that is often not spoken about. More than the recognition that we get through such discussions, we are more gratified when someone like Ajanya comes back,” she wrote.

“It was when I witnessed how the bodies of Nipah victims were being taken away from the hospital, that I began to think what the value of humans in this world is. Even when their own families stood away from the bodies, the staff did their duty without any issues,” she added.

Adding that for the medical staff the recovery of the nursing student was a collective victory, she said, “Even when our small mistakes get amplified and reported in the media, the media should also understand the brave and in a way, scary situation we are now dealing with. Even as the nursing student’s recovery has given us happiness, our duty is not over; we now move on to other patients who need our care.”

“She was in a very serious condition and there were episodes of seizures and we had to give her ventilator support initially. But she responded very well to treatment using Ribavirin tablets. She has now been shifted from ICU to an observation ward. With tests repeatedly turning negative, we can say that she has recovered,” said one of the doctors working there.

