Masked And Fashionable AF, Two Milan Girls Are Amusing The World On Instagram

Two Milan-based Greek women are taking over Milan and the world with their masked avatars. On the streets, shopping malls, and work, they meet people with masked faces and extremely fashionable clothes.

Two roommates, one a stylist and another a filmmaker, upload their absurd and glamorously editorial-like pictures on their Instagram handle named Checking Invoices. Their personalities are hidden. It’s like superheroes taking over the city but with uber-stylish clothes and glammed up runway looks.

Usually, the stylist is the model and the filmmaker is the photographer. The two anonymous girls started the page in the year 2016 after they had been repeatedly trying on samples that they had called in for shoots. “It’s like when you are at home and you are trying on amazing looks and clothing for fun. I would take pictures of my friend [the model], but she doesn’t like her face to be shown, so she’d put black fabric on her face,” the photographer told Vogue. “We at one point had so many [photos] on our phone that we were like, ‘It could be an Instagram page for fun'”.

The name “Checking Invoices” also pokes fun at the industry. “Being a stylist is about checking invoices of the [requested] items all the time,” the photographer said.

🍌🍒🍏 esselunga vibes #checkinginvoices #milan #arthurarbesser 388 Likes, 6 Comments – Checking Invoices (@checking_invoices) on Instagram: “🍌🍒🍏 esselunga vibes #checkinginvoices #milan #arthurarbesser”

👋🏼Going to work on a Monday #checkinginvoices #Vetements #Balenciaga @vetements_official #sugar @sugar.it 3,450 Likes, 153 Comments – Checking Invoices (@checking_invoices) on Instagram: “👋🏼Going to work on a Monday #checkinginvoices #Vetements #Balenciaga @vetements_official #sugar…”

Soon after the off-duty project began to gain traction, the duo two started to expand it. They started to experiment with the bodysuits and started to try everything from a lime green to highlighter yellow coloured bodysuits, which are mostly custom-made by a woman in Milan. The duo also tries wild prints like leopard and icy blue snakeskin.

💥 brought it to watch a horror #checkinginvoices #EmilioPucci @emiliopucci @massimogiorgetti #milan 2,504 Likes, 98 Comments – Checking Invoices (@checking_invoices) on Instagram: “💥 brought it to watch a horror #checkinginvoices #EmilioPucci @emiliopucci @massimogiorgetti…”

The girls in their the well-dressed avatar shock and amuse people at the same time. Be it on a mall escalator wearing Vetements and Balenciaga garb or strutting on the street in a hot pink fringed Emilio Pucci dress, the duo is a treat to watch. Speaking of the reactions they have received, the photographer said, “We go to the supermarket, we go to the cinema, we go anywhere and people freak out. They don’t say anything because they are a bit in shock. They are a bit scared. We have a lot of courage!”

💫☠️👽 Only #checkinginvoices vibes for Riri #GUCCI #Rihanna 583 Likes, 5 Comments – Checking Invoices (@checking_invoices) on Instagram: “💫☠️👽 Only #checkinginvoices vibes for Riri #GUCCI #Rihanna”

🍆🥑 Mondays at the supermarket @halpernstudio #checkinginvoices #Halpern 1,309 Likes, 25 Comments – Checking Invoices (@checking_invoices) on Instagram: “🍆🥑 Mondays at the supermarket @halpernstudio #checkinginvoices #Halpern”

The founders’ thoughts on the rise of masked dressing also venture into a more serious territory. One of their theories taps into modesty and religion. “Muslim countries have been being exposed more and we are getting used to seeing covered faces more,” says the model, adding that the rise of masked fashion may also be related to a person’s need to combat overexposure. “I think it has to do with a lot of crisis of identity these days. The identity changes because of social media exposure, and there is the need for privacy, which creates a mystery around the person.” Whatever the theory is, one thing remains true: Mystery, in 2018, gets plenty of likes.

💦Slippery Raf #checkinginvoices #calvinklein205w39nyc @sugar.it 1,745 Likes, 28 Comments – Checking Invoices (@checking_invoices) on Instagram: “💦Slippery Raf #checkinginvoices #calvinklein205w39nyc @sugar.it”

H/T: Vogue