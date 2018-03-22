Masaba Gupta’s Hijab Saree Conveys The Message That The Garment Is For Everyone

Working for over a decade in the fashion industry, Masaba Gupta is best known for her quirky, outside-the-box prints. And, if you follow her closely on Instagram, you’re surely acquainted with how vocal she is about social issues.

For her Spring/Summer 2018 collection Tiger Lily, Masaba has picked a very sensitive topic with a beautiful message. The collection incorporates the Tiger-Lily print which “contemprarizes Bengali Renaissance & feminine/fierce direction”. One of the sarees from the collection is a gray and white ‘hijab-sari’ with tribal prints all over it. What is different, you may ask; it is the way that it has been styled.

The saree is wrapped around the head like a hijab. Including hijab in mainstream fashion was first started Internationally by Dolce & Gabbana in 2016 with their ‘modest wear’ range for Muslim customers staying in the Middle East. This was followed by brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Oscar de la Renta, and Mango. In India, it was Kolkata-based designer Kallol Datta who introduced a range of hijabs which were embellished and had 3D prints.

In her post, Masaba wrote, “We must let the world let us be, unapologetically. CAN’T tell me what to wear. Wear what you want, wherever you want. Wherever you are, you can wear it your way. Push back against the people who tell you that you CAN’T.“

In an interview, she also explained the reason behind choosing the hijab. She said, “The starting point of the idea was to talk about our best-seller sarees. And the saree has been constantly debated in relation to how it should be worn by a specific type of woman to why the youth are apprehensive about embracing it. That’s why the decision to showcase the saree worn by real women, as opposed to models, in the campaign shoot. Middle Eastern women think that a saree is intrinsically Indian, hence the idea of styling this drape like a hijab”.

She added, “My job as a designer is done when my clothes inspire freedom in Muslim women to adopt fashion the way they desire.”