Masaba Gupta Calls Out Mark Knight For Racist Representation Of Serena Williams In His Cartoon

Naomi Osaka lived a childhood dream as she played against her idol Serena Williams in the US Open on Saturday. It was all culminating towards a historic moment in the history of tennis as Naomi beat Serena and won her first major title. Unfortunately, that is not how the world is going to remember this US Open Final.

What went wrong, you ask? In Billie Jean Kings’s words, “For fans, Osaka’s stellar play was overshadowed by an archaic tennis rule that eventually led to an abuse of power.” It all went awry the instant Serena was penalised for breaking the coaching code violations by umpire Carlos Ramos and she lashed out against him calling him a “thief.”

Former world No. 1 tennis player, Billie Jean King took to Twitter in Serena’s support moments after it all transpired. Here are her tweets:

Billie Jean King on Twitter (1/2) Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women’s Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn’t, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen.

Billie Jean King on Twitter (2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.

While the world has been divided into factions debating on what went on at the court, the real concern here is a cartoon by Australian cartoonist Mark Knight, the cultural appropriation in which is downright wrong and not debatable at all.

The cartoon that shows Serena having a meltdown has come under fire for its racial representation. The cartoon has been accused of perpetuating the ‘angry black woman’ stereotype and making fun of her physical appearance.

Designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram yesterday to lash out at the cartoonist and calling him out for “exaggeration of black women in shape, form & mannerism.” She wrote, “This is exactly who we all are. Tough, unapologetic & not afraid of being compared with men.”

She further raised, “Did someone tell you that aggression was reserved only for men? Or that women are meant to be more ‘elegant’ or ‘delicate’ about their displeasure,” adding, “This is not misrepresentation, it is power.”

“First, I stand for Naomi Osaka who beat her childhood icon at the US open, at the age of 20. And then, I stand for the racket-busting,angry-young woman in the tutu who you are purely intimidated by, because she could crush your skull like that racket lying beneath her. This is not an angry late-night rant, this is exactly how the elegant, polished & powerful women of this day & age feel,” she concluded.

Here is her Instagram post: