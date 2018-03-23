Masaba Gupta & Amrita Pandey Are Among The Women Featured In Fortune India’s 40 Under 40
- March 23, 2018
Fortune magazine’s 40 under 40 list is considered one of the most reputed rankings in the business world. In this year’s list, designer Masaba Gupta, journalist-turned-entrepreneur Dhanya Rajendran, Upasana Makati – Founder and Publisher of White Print (English magazine in braille), and Disney India’s Vice President Amrita Pandey have been included.
Fortune India‘s editorThe members of the Fortune India 40 Under 40, India’s finest set of innovators, entrepreneurs, and disruptors, are people who have dared to break away from the tried and tested route and walked the road less travelled. And in doing so, they have created ideas, ventures, and enterprises which are making a difference.“
“The 2018 list, we believe, represents the best and the brightest young minds in the country,” he added. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is one of the women included in the list, shared her happiness through an Instagram post.
I just realised I’ve been working,non-stop since I was 19 & it’s been the best 10years..bittersweet,ofcourse! Thanks Fortune for the mention – I may or (may not) be ready to enter my 30’s,but I know I never want to stop working. This one’s for the backbone of the label , the incredible team at @houseofmasaba 😊♥️
