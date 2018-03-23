Masaba Gupta & Amrita Pandey Are Among The Women Featured In Fortune India’s 40 Under 40

Fortune magazine’s 40 under 40 list is considered one of the most reputed rankings in the business world. In this year’s list, designer Masaba Gupta, journalist-turned-entrepreneur Dhanya Rajendran, Upasana Makati – Founder and Publisher of White Print (English magazine in braille), and Disney India’s Vice President Amrita Pandey have been included.

Fortune India‘s editor Sourav Majumdar said, “The members of the Fortune India 40 Under 40, India’s finest set of innovators, entrepreneurs, and disruptors, are people who have dared to break away from the tried and tested route and walked the road less travelled. And in doing so, they have created ideas, ventures, and enterprises which are making a difference.“

“The 2018 list, we believe, represents the best and the brightest young minds in the country,” he added. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is one of the women included in the list, shared her happiness through an Instagram post.