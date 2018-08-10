Mary Kom Shares Some Nifty Boxing Tips With Young Boxer Sarjubala Devi

All set to win the upcoming Asian Games, boxer Sarjubala Devi was really grateful when on Wednesday, Mary Kom dropped by to share some technical tips on how to win against taller opponents, something which 5-feet-tall Sarjubala is yearning to learn.

Mary Kom explained that while chasing more power or bulking up may sometimes be useful but what always works is speedy footwork, especially against taller opponents. She spoke from her own experience of winning two Asian Games medals in the 51kg category.

“I asked her to watch my sparring yesterday. She noted that after my 1-2, the third punch comes in slowly. She told me, ‘turant right aana chahiye,’ said Sarjubala. “I realize now that chasing power is important. But technical footwork is the key in close bouts.”

Sarjubala’s coach Raffaele Bergamasco has been trying to teach the same to his students.

“If the opponent is powerful, use your speed. If speedy, use technique. If technical, I want you to fight. But in India, boxers only wanted to fight. That is why we try to have exposure trips in different countries because they run into different styles,” said Bergamasco,

H/T: The Indian Express

Featured image source