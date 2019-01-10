Mary Kom Becomes World’s No. 1 Boxer After Her Historic Unprecedented Sixth World Title Triumph

It’s a proud moment for India as ‘Magnificent Mary’ from Manipur has been ranked World’s No. 1 boxer by the AIBA, after she became the most successful boxer in world championships’ history by claiming the 48kg category top honours in November last year in Delhi.

With the updated ranks by the International Boxing Association AIBA, Mary has been placed on top of the charts in the weight division with 1700 points. Mary is the only woman to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times and she has bagged gold medals for her exceptional performances at the Commonwealth Games and a tournament in Poland last year. She even won a silver at the prestigious Memorial in Bulgaria and became the first Indian woman boxer to get a Gold Medal in the Asian Games in 2014.

Her remarkable achievements have also earned her the title of “Meethoi Leima” by the Government of Manipur, which loosely translates to a great or exceptional lady.

To be a part of the 2020 Olympic, Mary will now have to jump to a weight of 51kg as 48kg is not yet included in the game roster.

Among other Indians, the AIBA has placed Pinki Jangra on the eighth position in the 51kg category and Asian silver-medalist Manisha Maun holds the same position in the 54kg category. India Open gold-medallist and world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain has taken the fifth position in the 69kg category.

H/T: The Scroll