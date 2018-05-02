Martyrs’ Widows March Towards Financial Independence With Their Baking Venture ‘Olive Green Cookies’

At a military garrison in Samba, Jammu district, widows of martyrs have come together to establish a social entrepreneurial venture called Olive Green Cookies.

Around one-and-a-half months ago, in collaboration with Aseem Foundation, a Pune-based non-profit, the collective of women began baking cookies made of high-quality apples and walnuts grown in the region. “A group of widows were trained by the foundation which also provided necessary equipment for production of cookies. Currently, 10 kg of cookies are baked by these women daily,” an Indian Army officer supervising the initiative told the Press Trust of India.

According to the officer-in-charge, who didn’t wish to be named, the Army transports these cookies twice a month to the Pune-based NGO, where the product is packaged and eventually marketed. Priced at Rs 55 per packet; these cookies are currently sold to corporate customers in big cities.

The primary motive of the army through this venture is to help the widows of martyrs find gainful employment and some semblance of independence, instead of only depending on pension cheques. The venture is currently at a nascent stage, and efforts are on to include more women.

“Koshur Krunch” (Kashmiri delicious) is written on the top of the packet, which carries the message that every cookie is infused with the flavour of valour and sacrifice,” reported PTI. Each packet reads: With the purchase of every pack of Olive Green Cookies, you are saluting not only the brave martyr but also supporting the indomitable spirit of war widows. And the participating widows share the profits from the venture.

Made by the hands of women of courage of Samba district, Olive Green Cookies tells a story of fighting the odds after losing a near and dear one in the line of duty. These war widows have the grit and determination to embrace fate with a stern will, and take pride in being called ‘Veer Nari’.

“It is in keeping with the Army’s tradition of looking after the families of its soldiers,” Lt Col Devender Anand, Defence spokesperson, told PTI.

H/T: Tribune India