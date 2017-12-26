Martyr Captain Vijayant Thapar’s Mother Prepares Kheer And Remembers Son On His Birth Anniversary

Captain Vijayant Thapar was only 22 when he went to Kargil, where he died braving the enemy on the icy heights of Knoll and Three Pimples in Drass in 1999.

Remembering him on his birthday – 26 December, his mother Tripta Thapar prepares his favourite kheer every year. In a conversation with The Quint, she said, “He loved kheer. Vijayant and I loved kheer.”

Recalling his childhood, she proudly said, “He was a kid who looked forward to going to school. He used to come back home and tell stories about his friends.”

“To be in the Army was his dream. He clearly said ‘main toh fauj me hi jaunga, main kahi nahi jaunga‘ to me and his father.”

She mentions that his father told him that he’ll only go if gets through it in the first attempt, which Vijayant did. “Sometimes I feel if he hadn’t been selected in the first attempt, wo kabhi Kargil hi nahi jaata. But I am a very proud mother. It doesn’t matter how long you live, but what matters is how have you spent your life,” says the proud mother of the Captain.

He would have turned 41 today.

“I wish Vijayant a very happy birthday and I am sure wherever he is, he is very happy,” says Tripta.

Watch the video here:

H/T: The Quint