Marriya Malik On The Politics Of Resistance, #AuratAzadiMarch, And The Misuse Of Religion By Patriarchy

“Women in South Asia have dealt with the worst of cards but that’s also evidence of the fact that there is so much that can be done,” says Pakistani activist Marriya Malik in a statement that echoes the thoughts of almost every woman in South Asia.

Not only is the question of women in South Asia important but also extremely complicated. For years now, our spirit has been constantly hampered by a treacherous play of politics and patriarchy both serving each other’s purposes while sacrificing our rights and lives in lieu.

Thus, in this case, as Marriya said in a recent Twitter chat with IWB, “Resistance becomes our strongest weapon as it allows us to put our foot down and stand tall in the face of injustice and oppression.”

During the chat, she also talked about how the women in Pakistan are practising this politics of resistance, #AuratAzadiMarch, how patriarchy uses religion to suppress women, and the impact of Islamophobia on them.

Here are the excerpts:

On the politics of resistance in South Asia

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog Politics of resistance is something which is prominent when it comes to the left-wing politics. In simple words, resistance is anything & everything that challenges the sources & channels of oppression & status quo, which makes it an essential first step for revolution & growth.

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog Approach to any form of resistance has to be more communal and collective rather than private and personal. It has to appeal to the moral and human rights. It has to be unapologetic. And it can be as simple as speaking up and showing solidarity.

On how Pakistani women practise resistance to champion their rights

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog Question of Women is extremely important especially in South Asia as to be brutally honest, we have been dealt the worst of cards. Resistance becomes our strongest weapon as it allows us to put our foot down and stand tall in the face of injustice and oppression.

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog One of the recent examples of Women resisting to champion their rights has surfaced in form of Aurat Azadi Marches. Everyone throughout the country took it to streets to voice their stories and struggles and made it a point to get heard. & needless to say it has been a success!

On how #AuratAzadiMarch has challenged the current power balance in Pakistan

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog Im glad you asked about #AuratAzadiMarch. It has been a success but we have received our fair share of criticism/hate, but here’s the interesting bit – the fact that it has ruffled countless feathers is proof of the skewed power structure. It was like holding a mirror!

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog Women in Aurat marches challenged the gender roles imposed by social,economic, religious & cultural constructs. What seemed petty to people like “khana khud garam karlo”, was coming from a place of trauma where women would get beaten up or even killed because of serving cold food

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog It would be too farfetched to claim that it has changed anything, but definitely has challenged patriarchy. When it comes a Woman’s role at home, in society, and in workplaces, we merely held a mirror for people to see what they overlook otherwise. & thats a great starting point!

How South Asian nations can come together to sustain the women’s movement in the region

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog Consistency is the key. We wouldn’t and shouldn’t reserve it only for international women’s day or even women’s history month for that matter but take this rising wave as an opportunity to organise and take concrete steps to re-define justice and equality.

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog Women in South Asia have been dealt the worst of cards but that’s also evidence of the fact that there is so much that can be done. It’s on open playing field to be honest. We need to understand where our PRAXIS lies. Theory and practice need to go hand in hand.

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog And what that mean by that is to continue to educate people, to continue to educate yourself, to continue to resist, to continue to build each other up, to continue be each others strength and not a weakness or an obstacle.

On the exploitation of religion by patriarchy and the way for women to reclaim their rights and power

On the impact of Islamophobia on women

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog With the increasing global shift towards racism and islamophobia, there is a dire need to reflect on the hate speech and propagandas spread by the extremist right-wing groups. And yes once again, that affects women the most.

Marriya Malik on Twitter @indianwomenblog It all comes down to changing the narrative. Eg. when we talk about Hijab, it is liberating for some& oppressing for others. Banning Hijab or making it compulsory,both the options will take civil liberties away from women. It’s not about Hijab, it’s about the narrative around it