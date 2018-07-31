Married In March This Year, Preethisha And Prem Are One Of The First Trans Couples In India

Meet transwoman L Preethisha and transman G Premkumaran who are one of the first trans couples in India. They got married in March this year after knowing each other for seven years. Of the two, Preetihisha is working as a delivery partner with Uber Eats while Prem takes care of the household while pursuing a degree in social work.

As for 29-year-old Preethisha, in her search for her identity, she went to Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and finally Chennai. She worked with the Delhi Drama Group for five years as she dislikes sex-work and begging which many other transwomen end up doing. “I’ve always wanted to become an actor,” she said.

In Chennai, she has done roles in movies like Paambhu Sattai, Veeraiyan, and Vellai Yaanai. “But with very few roles over five years, I realised I needed an alternate career option,” she said. She then joined Uber Eats and spends the majority of her day on her scooter delivering food.

Talking about his married life, Prem shared, “We fell in love after we got married, actually.” “Prem got in touch with me on Facebook for advice when he came out of the closet,” added Preethisha who is from Kalyani Puram in Tirunelveli, while Prem is from Erode. It was Preethisha who proposed to Prem and they both got married after meeting just four times. “We had been sharing a lot of our problems over the years,” said Prem. “It’s always better if a transwoman marries someone like me. For I know what she goes through and will never desert her fearing the society,” he added. “It doesn’t feel like we’re newly married at all. It’s like we’ve known each other for a really long time.”

