Marine Biologist Dr. Divya Karnad Becomes The First Indian Woman To Receive Future For Nature Award

Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies at Ashoka University, Dr. Divya Karnad, a marine biologist, has been awarded the prestigious Global Future For Nature Award 2019 for her work on marine conservation. Awarded by the Future for Nature Foundation, it celebrates the achievements of individuals in protecting wild animals and plant species and provides the winners international recognition, financial support, and reinforced linkages to an international conservation network.

Dr. Karnad, a 33-year-old Ph.D. in marine fisheries management from Rutgers University, New Jersey, USA, through her project Inseason Fish had successfully reduced unwanted bycatch of endangered sharks along the Coromandel coast of India.

During her Bachelor’s, Karnad created a Young Women in Conservation programme that enabled 480 students to participate in marine conservation.

Chosen from a list of 125 global applicants by an international jury consisting of global conservationist, her work includes marine conservation of endangered species of Olive Ridley turtles, sustainable fishing practices, and establishing linkages between seafood consumers and fishermen. The prestigious award is given to three people every year and Dr. Karnad has become the second Indian to receive the honour.

Speaking to The Times Of India about her achievement, Dr. Karnad shared the areas of concern in marine conservation. “I did not expect it coming. It is definitely amazing. The present concern is over-fishing and non-sustainable techniques of fishing. So, my approach is broader and not limited to sharks or just the fishermen. I am working on sustainable fisheries and to change the practice of fishing for better.”

“Marine conservation is not only about fishermen but also the consumers, so we are helping the fishermen with sustainable techniques where we are trying to bring the two parties together. It is about building bridges between the fishermen and the consumers where the latter get to know the damage to the marine life first-hand,” she said.

Simon Stuart of the International Selection Committee also praised Dr. Karnad, saying, “Divya is clearly an outstanding leader and has already initiated an impressive number of programmes and organisations focussed on marine species conservation in India. She is now giving her attention to multiple globally threatened shark species, working with an impressively wide array of stakeholders.”

