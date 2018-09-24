Marine Biologist Asha De Vos: When I’m Out At Sea, I See Plastic, I See Entangled Turtles

Marine biologist and ocean educator Asha De Vos from Sri Lanka is known for her study of pygmy blue whales’ population that she discovered off the island nation’s coast back in the year 2003.

Being in the sea, learning about its creatures, is something Asha dreamt of since her childhood. “I always wanted to be an adventure scientist and National Geographic explorer,” Asha told Firstpost.

“Water was my element and that was where I was happiest,” Asha continued, who by the age of 18 had already decided that she wanted to be a marine biologist. Following her pursuit, she found her way to Scotland’s University of St Andrew’s. It is a school that’s very focused on marine mammals in general, as De Vos says.

After studies, Asha was determined and sure to come back to Sri Lanka and serve her country.

In the year 2008, Asha founded the Sri Lankan Blue Whale Project where she has been undertaking research, conservation, and recently, trying to influence the public policy. Asha explained, “Right now, the biggest problem we’ve found with blue whales is that they hit container ships and get killed.”

Asha reports that freight from Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other large ports in Asia has quadrupled since the 1970s. She said, “One of the things that I’ve been doing for about six years now is some research on how can we reduce this negative interaction between the whales and ships.”

Tourism and more specifically the rise in whale watching vessels in the water around the island are other problems that she’s working with multiple stakeholders on, but ultimately, Asha is clear that her job is one that is all-encompassing. She said, “Part of my work is about how we can get more people into the field, and how we can make it more inclusive for students from under-represented nations.”

Speaking about her trail-blazing role, she said, “My superpowers are visibility and vulnerability, because the more people that see me for who I am, see themselves in me and realise that I’m just like them.” She’s now working with the next generation to use her contacts to give them the opportunities that she had to fight for when she got started as a marine biologist.

Asha further said that India and Sri Lanka’s relationship with the oceans is very different. “It’s not recreational, it’s extraction-based. Only fishermen really use the oceans, and so people thought that me becoming a marine biologist seemed very frivolous,” she said.

It’s been an uphill battle for her, because in Sri Lanka as in India, “People didn’t value the work at the start especially and they didn’t think it was something that a person in South Asia would do— because you’re a doctor, lawyer, engineer or businessperson — otherwise why would you go to University? It seemed pointless.”

Getting back to the pygmy blue whales that she discovered, Asha recalled, “I actually found this aggregation of blue whales and this pile of whale poop,” (which incidentally floats and is bright red). This led her to realise they were feeding in the warm waters off the coast — a new phenomenon, as most whales feed in cooler waters. Over the years, she’s discovered that the whales are non-migratory – travelling only between the Maldives, Oman and the eastern coast of Sri Lanka. The population is unique in multiple ways, as they have a different vocal dialect, and they have different behavioural adaptations, like diving deeper than blue whales in other parts of the world.

Asha also spoke about the concerning amount of plastic found in the water bodies. “When I’m out at sea, I do see plastic, I see entangled turtles and we’ve rescued many turtles from ropes and stuff made out of non-natural fibres,” said Asha.

She also shared that there are so many micro-plastics, which are invisible to us. “They’re in your food – they’ve found salt that has micro-plastics and a third of the fish that you buy in supermarkets in the UK and increasingly in other places have micro-plastics.” She continued, “Even if people don’t care about the impact on the environment, at least start being selfish and think about what it is doing to your body and your health and the health of your family.”

H/T: Firstpost