Mariam Wardak On The New Wave Of Feminism In Afghanistan And Spirit Of The Millennial Woman

As the world is busy painting a bleak picture of South Asian women and their struggles with patriarchy, it has been failing to detect a revolution that has slowly begun to rise in the region. There are myriad voices of resistance and revolution that join together in a symphony to represent the millennial woman here.

Activist and a former advisor with the National Security Council in Afghanistan, Mariam Wardak introduced us with the spirit of the new age Afghan woman in a recent Twitter chat that she had with IWB.

During the chat, she talked about the altering face of the Afghan women, the changes they wish to see, and how they proactively want to take charge of the situation and change it instead of sitting back and playing the blame game.

She said, “They are reluctant to blame, finger point, or even ask for help from others. Instead, these fierce ladies are accountable for taking action for the change they wish to see in their world.”

Here are excerpts from the chat:

On the Afghan millennials and the changes they wish to see in Afghanistan

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog Empowerment is the spirit. I wrote about #Afghan millennial & how they are reluctant to blame, finger point, or even ask for help from others. Instead, these fierce ladies are accountable for taking action for the change they wish to see in their world. https://t.co/wFgQ7nxjUE

Mariam Wardak on Twitter In the face of persistent barriers and threats to young Afghan women, they dont wish to see any changes, but more so opportunities. For them to seize an opening for a job and chance to advance their education will become their commitment to the change in society. https://t.co/uUPWE4wbTG

On the new wave of feminism in Afghanistan

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog #Afghanistan is a patriarchal society, a social structure that is male-centered, male-identified, male-dominated, and which valorizes qualities narrowly defined as masculine. Feminism threatens this structure. Although oppression of women is not the point of patriarchy, an …..

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog asocial system that is male-identified, male-controlled, male-centered will inevitably value masculinity and masculine traits over femininity and feminine traits. Women’s inequality cannot be adequately addressed simply by working to get #women “a bigger piece of the pie.

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog Liberal feminism assumes that people are autonomous individuals making decisions in their own self-interest in light of their individual preferences.’ #Afghanistan is a joint family system, where decision are family interest. I particularly don’t want to focus on feminism,….

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog more so on empowering #Afghan women and changing the culture to do the same.

On bringing more women into power positions across South Asia

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NSCAfghan Advocacy, dialogue, & profiling all age women. Each nation struggles w/ int’l pressure, domestic political challenges that their leadership overlooks the half (us) of society that could possible improve the status quo. Lets constantly remind them that we can be nation builders.

On how increasing women’s representation in government positions can change Afghanistan

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NSCAfghan During my tenure in former Pres. @KarzaiH administration, I noticed a rise in female representations as he appointed and focused on female recruitment in military and Foreign Service. In the last few months left of Pres. @ashrafghani administration, Ive recognized a huge number..

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NSCAfghan @KarzaiH @ashrafghani of appointment of young women in the remaining months of the term before his re-election. While this is a step in the right direction there are many elder women with a strong work and education background that have yet to be appointed I hope that these appointments are….

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NSCAfghan @KarzaiH @ashrafghani more operative rather than symbolic in the future. I would also like to add that the current position women in the government hold are in the capital and abroad foriegn posts. This helps with changing the perception for the world, but I find it very difficult..

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NSCAfghan @KarzaiH @ashrafghani to notice ground changes for women in the rural areas. If police chief, governors, provincial judges and other provincial seats are women, then it will change the nation. Women in Afghanistan think for the family, not for themselves. They will operate as such in their profession.

On her vision of addressing women’s equality in South Asia

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog As a former policy maker in the security sector, security is number one concern for me, and there can be no #peace in our region if neighbors are supporting or providing safe haven to terrorists. My vision of peace in this region is based on three elements:..

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog 1) No support and safe haven for any terrorist group; 2) Improved dialogue among the countries; and 3) no interference in domestic affairs of one another. These three objectives could possibly lead to regional peace.

On women’s role in achieving the peace goals

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog Ive noticed so many forms of dialogue: Track 1; Track 1.5; Track 2…its time we initiate a regional women’s dialogue. Discuss challenges and propose possible solutions. Develop strong networks within nations that provide support to terrorist, to share our concerns. Recently,

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog Government officials are talking ‘AT’ other governments reps versus ‘TO’. As historical home makers, women were the family communicators. In our region, women could be excellent intelligent agents, they collect so much information on EVERYTHING.

On her experience as the former advisor at the National Security Council

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog I was lucky, the leadership at the @NSCAfghan at that time provided a safe and respectful space in which I was able to operate. There wasn’t a discussion in which my opinion was dismissed or unheard. We recruited large number women in various fields within the office.

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NSCAfghan to say I didnt face struggle in my 10 years of service in #Afghanistan. There were multiple occasions in other institutions of my employment where my contribution was dismissed due to the fact that I was a woman. I want to highlight an important topic which people find…

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog @NSCAfghan uncomfortable addressing is harassment. #Afghan women deal with verbal and physical harrassment. Verbal street harrassment has become very much common in #Afghanistan. The sad aspect of this is that there is no open space for women to share these concerns and ask for help.

On her message to all the women of South Asia

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog There is a lack of sisterhood in our region. We speak as individuals rather than a body. Jealousy and hate spread faster than love and support. We are all amazing and we should create an environment for each of us to thrive. With this, I would like to thank you for the…

Mariam Wardak on Twitter @indianwomenblog contribution to #sisterhood through this platform.

Owing to the diverse albeit rich cultural backdrop of the region, South Asian geopolitics remains unique in its own way. The culture, the religion, and the confusing international narratives have all amalgamated together to give birth to a politics unlike any other in South Asia.

While the social and political movements in the West might inspire us, we need a system of our own to incorporate them as per our surroundings. Our triggers are different, our catalysts are different, our methods are different, and therefore it becomes imperative that our understanding of it must be different too. We cannot see ourselves from the lens of the outsider like a narrative developed with only half-hearted efforts.

IWB recognises that the need right now is to take charge of the situation and facilitate a dialogue among women representatives from South Asian nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, and Sri Lanka.