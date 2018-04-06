Maria D’Souza Is The Waste Management Warrior We All Need To Learn From

“When it comes to waste, people are apathetic. As long as it is out of their sight, it is out of their mind,” says Maria D’Souza.

It was in 1998 when Maria took up the mission of cleaning up her locality. Today all 44 societies that come under her ALM (Advance Locality Management) have 100 percent waste segregation and 12 of them produce zero waste.

Sixty-five-year-old Maria is the most proactive member of her area ALM no. 33 in H (West) Ward. Her ALM consists of Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz. A teacher by profession, Maria initiated her waste management with her students.

“I started by giving social service lectures to my students and got them involved. We painted our school walls with environmental messages, wrote letters to local corporators and organized street plays in Bandra,” Maria recalls.

“My building alone creates 10 kg of wet waste every month,” shares Maria, who doesn’t let even an iota of garbage that comes under her scanner go waste. Her initiative is in full swing right now.

“We send the dry recyclable waste to the BMC clean-up trucks twice a week. We segregate our waste in four ways that is wet, dry, e-waste and medical waste. I do not remember the last time we had to buy compost for our building,” shares Maria.

Maria has been composting wet garbage in the premises of her own house and proper segregation of waste that comes from various houses is a prerequisite to it. To make people understand the same she even had to stand at the point of garbage collecting trucks and send away bins that were not properly segregated.

Maria shares, “Children understand but their parents don’t. A student of mine once asked his parents to segregate waste and they told him, let Maria do it in her own house. In a city that generates 10,000 tonnes of garbage every day and with all these fires that keep erupting, how is it not our problem?”

Maria has expanded her initiative beyond residential areas now. For waste management, she has started covering gardens, two schools, two churches and two retreat houses now.

“BMC spends Rs. 140 crore every day just to transport waste from one corner to the other. If we managed our own waste, that money could be utilized for better use. Imagine, we could get solar panels installed or rainwater harvested. People don’t realize that it is their tax that is getting used to transport waste,” says Maria, stressing the importance of waste management.

What might be garbage doesn’t necessarily have to go to waste and Maria by her example is sending the same message to everyone out there. It’s time others take a cue from her.

H/T: HomeGrown