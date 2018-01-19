Marathi Film ‘Nude’ Receives ‘A’ Certificate And A Standing Ovation From The CBFC

Marathi film Nude has received an “A” certificate from the CBFC. To makers’ utmost joy, the film received its certificate without any cuts. It was dropped from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2017 on the grounds that they did not have any clearance from the censor board.

The director took to Twitter to express his gratitude. He wrote,”Our film Nude received an ‘A’ certificate without any cuts! The entire CBFC special jury team headed by Mrs Vidya Balan gave us a standing ovation! Thank you everyone for your kind support”.

According to a report by Indian Express, the film created an uproar when it was pulled from the 48th edition of IFFI. The festival jury’s decision to screen the movie was overruled by the I&B ministry along with another movie and both movies were stopped from screening at Panorma.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Ravi Jadhav and Zee studios, Nude is a 2017 Marathi film, which depicts the poignant story of a woman who is secretly working as a nude model.

H/T: Indian Express, The Quint