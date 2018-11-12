Marathi Film “Imago” Attempts To Explore The Psyche Of People With Vitiligo

Premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival and a contender for the Oxfam India Best Film on Gender Equality, the film ‘Imago’ has been making waves for its subject and the cause that it stands for.

Directed by Karan Chavan and Vikram Patil, ‘Imago’ is a coming-of-age Marathi production. They took up the subject to undo the stigma attached to people with vitiligo.

“The stage when a caterpillar is developing and about to fly as a butterfly is called imago. The film’s main character is Namrata, a teenage girl studying in school. She has vitiligo, which is a skin disease. That’s why she is inside her shell throughout the film. How she comes out of the shell is the story of the film. The butterfly reference is used in the film on quite a few occasions to connect with her character,” says Chavan, explaining the reasoning behind the title of the film.

He adds, “We wanted to depict the psyche of people with the skin condition and how beautiful they are. We did not want this to be information heavy, but we wanted it to be a journey tracing their psychology.”

Sharing how they came up with the film’s idea, Patil says, “One of our subjects in college was to click portraits. I also knew one friend who had vitiligo, who was very beautiful, but she kept refusing to let me click a portrait because she did not feel beautiful. We later decided on this subject for our debut.”

They worked hard for the film and conducted detailed research for the same. He adds, “We wanted to understand the psychology of these people. We did not want to make it a documentary, but just a film about how they live their lives and how people react around them.”

The biggest challenge that they faced was finding the perfect lead for the film. Chavan shares, “Although we first wanted to cast an actress with makeup, we soon realised that the actor might not actually feel and emote how vitiligo patients actually feel. So we decided that we wanted a character who had the condition. But most of them were hesitant to play the role.”

Thus, it was after much consideration and discussions that they signed Aishwarya Ghaydar for the lead role. She was then asked to attend some workshops to get used to the camera. “We wanted the film to be very realistic and did not want to fake anything. People with vitiligo and their moods and silences cannot be replicated on screen. Only people with the condition might be able to depict it accurately,” Patil explains.

The next big problem encountered by them was the funding. They found it really difficult to get producers on board for a film on a skin disease. It was not till a local producer from Kolhapur offered to help that their problem got solved. Chavan shares, “When we decided to make the film, we hunted for producers for over a year and narrated them the story. But most of them rejected it as an art film. But through Vikram’s contact, we got the contact of a local producer. We narrated our story and he was very open-minded and gave us a go ahead. We had one more producer who came on board following post-production.”

Set in Kohlapur, the film beautifully captures the serenity of the city. “We spent our childhood in Kolhapur and all of our other films are from this city too,” Chavan shares. The filmmakers are now working on a theatrical release.

H/T: Scroll