Marathi Actor Rinku Rajguru On Stardom At 14 And Growing With Her Film Characters

In the year 2016, 14-year-old Marathi actor, Rinku Rajguru, had shot to fame after the success of her film Sairat and now, the 17-year-old is back with her second much-awaited Marathi film Kaagar, a love story set against a political backdrop. In the film, Rajguru plays Rani, who becomes a politician.

After working in Sairat, Rajguru didn’t do much work in the three years since it was released.

“Sairat was an accident but the response to it was stupendous. I became very popular after that. So, I decided not to act in just any movie. I wish to do work which also talks about society and politics. I got many offers, but everyone was trying to make another Sairat. I wanted to do something different. Kaagar is entertaining but also touches upon social issues. What appealed to me in Kaagar is that it is a woman-centric story, unlike anything I’ve seen in Marathi. It’s a story set in a village. My character tries to lead women and works for them,” she said.

For Kaagar, she studied several women leaders such as Pankaja tai (BJP MLA Pankaja Munde) and Praniti tai (INC MLA Praniti Shinde) to understand how they conduct themselves in public life.

Moving on to the overnight stardom she attained at the age of 14, she said: “I was very young and there used to be a huge crowd wherever I went. I did not like people taking my photos or pulling me. Gradually, I got used to it. As I started mingling with the crowd, I realized that they love me and my character, and I started enjoyed chatting with people. Now, I want to stay in the public domain. There is always a fear that the audience might be disappointed with me. Also, I want to tell people not to give me any special treatment. I am young and would like people to see me as that.”

“If a film is inspiring, I don’t mind playing even a small part in it. I have started looking at cinema seriously. Earlier, my life was all about studies and spending time with friends. The first movie I watched to study acting was Sadma (1983). I love Sridevi’s spontaneity. I have realized that I can appreciate others’ work, but I can’t copy anyone. I have to retain my spontaneity,” she added.

H/T: The Indian Express