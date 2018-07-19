Manushi Chillar Achieved A Milestone By Launching Her First Sanitary Pad Unit In South Africa

Miss India and Miss World 2017, Manushi Chillar, reached South Africa a couple of days ago to take forward her menstruation project. She, along with Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle and Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss, inaugurated the first sanitary pad manufacturing unit set up by them in South Africa.

She announced the milestone on her Instagram with a post. “A new milestone achieved! Nelson Mandela said that poor Menstrual hygiene was one of the three reasons why girls were facing inequality as compared to boys. It was an honour to inaugurate the first sanitary pad manufacturing unit set up by us in South Africa along with his excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa. It was a pleasure to escort you to the unit and explain the project and how the unit works,” she said in her post.

She added, “Work has already started and the first batch of 100% compostable, low-cost sanitary pads have been produced! Two shifts of six to eight women and one supervisor each have been trained to operate the unit providing employment to the women of Mvezo. Around 2000 pads will be produced every day and no girl shall feel uncomfortable while attending school.”

Manushi also shared the progressive data of the project. “We already have more than 40 of these units running across 12 states of India. We are soon to open a unit in Johannesburg and also move to Kenya and Rwanda,” she informed.

Seeing her dream of providing basic sanitation to women during menstruation taking flight, she expressed her joy. She shared, “Witnessing my project cross continents in such a short period of time is like a dream come true!”

She concluded with, “Milestones still to be achieved…!”

The President Of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, led the official ceremony of unveiling the first Sanitary Pads Unit installed in South Africa on 18 July 2018, which marked the birth anniversary of leader and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela. The installation was a result of Manushi’s ‘Beauty With A Purpose Project’ on Feminine Hygiene that was successfully launched across India in February and is now making a huge impact internationally.

The HRH Chief Mandela, who welcomed the Miss World Team, led by their CEO Julia Morley to Mthatha Airport, according to India Times, said “It is remarkable what Manushi Chhillar has achieved.”

He added, “We have followed Manushi’s journey with great interest. We first saw her winning project at the Miss World Final. Now as a direct result of Manushi’s work we will have the inauguration of the first Sanitary Pad machine in Southern Africa at the birthplace of my grandfather. We will be empowering local women in the community to be able to produce these sanitary towels for the young girls at school.”

Manushi replied, “I cannot believe this is happening, it is a dream come true. I know the priority President Mandela placed on solving the inequality faced by young girls who did not have access to Feminine Hygiene and now thanks to Julia Morley, the Miss world Organisation, Barberry (SA) and to you Chief Mandela, we are providing a solution in your grandfather’s home village of Mvezo.”

Apart from the launch of the sanitary pad unit, Nelson Mandela’s birthday was celebrated with other good deeds as well. “Nelson Mandela believed that everyone had a right to health and education. Keeping in mind his beliefs, we started his birthday celebrations by handing out 200 blankets and winter hats to the elderly at the newly opened health centre in his home village “Mvezo”. There were also 100 bicycles donated to school children,” shared Manushi on her Instagram.