Manushi Chhillar Interacts With School Girls In Delhi To Promote Menstrual Hygiene

Miss World Manushi Chhillar was in Delhi recently to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. Her project based on menstrual hygiene was chosen by Miss World Organisation’s Beauty with Purpose from 130 entries from more than hundred countries.

Manushi is seeking sustainable solutions for feminine hygiene to ensure that more and more women break the stigma associated with periods and has garnered support from a number of organisations and also her colleagues in her endeavour.

According to The Times of India, she started the drive to spread the message by interacting with girls of schools run by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) under the “Menstrual Hygiene Management Curriculum”. She educated the girls about menstrual hygiene and proper use of sanitary napkins.

While addressing the girls she said, “Three components — education, equality and empowerment — play an important and pivotal role in moving the country forward in every aspect. Menstruation is a natural phenomenon and it is neither dirty nor a taboo. It is not a matter of shame for any individual, family and society. There is a need to talk about it openly in a bid to maintain a hygienic and healthy life.”

Manushi also sensitized them about the importance of discussing menstrual hygiene at home and told them this is not a taboo or a matter of shame at all. She also advocated the use of eco-friendly sanitary napkin pads as she said, “One should use the jute sanitary pads as these are more natural, made of fibre and easily available in India and other parts of the world. It is the need of the hour to spread the word and there is a need for change in the mindset of society with respect to the girl child.”

She explained why she chose feminine hygiene as the issue for her project under Miss World Organisation’s Beauty with Purpose by recalling her days in Sonipat. She recollected how “it was not just a lack of awareness; they (the girls) didn’t have any shops near their village and had to travel long distances to get sanitary pads. Many felt uncomfortable going to medical shops that were largely run by men.”

