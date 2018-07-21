Manu S Pillai Is Adding Life To History Through An Interactive Narrative

At the young age of 28, Manu S Pillai has achieved almost everything that every scholar of his age merely dreams of.

A PhD from King’s College London, an award-winning and critically acclaimed book, The Ivory Throne, to his credit and a panache at the language. You name it, Manu has it.

An avid historian, Manu through his books and research papers has been portraying history in an interactive way and lucid language that the millennials are finding engaging. It is not the historical periods but the people who lived in them that charm Manu.

If you go through Manu’s Instagram page you will find many historical narratives that will have you hooked at the first glance. Particularly interesting among these are the women’s stories.

“We have this image of Indian women as ghoonghat-wearing, docile creatures. Well, in Kerala as late as the 1920s, if you wore a blouse you were considered a jezebel. There are photographs of queens confidently gazing at the camera, seated with their sons and brothers—all of them uniformly topless,” Manu shares in an interaction with Vice.

“Whether you lived in the 15th century or in the 20th, while contexts change, human behaviour doesn’t really. People fought, loved, built things, destroyed things, had sex, judged each other, and paraded hypocrisy as we do today,” he adds.

These are exactly the nuances that Manu brings out through his narratives. Consider for instance the following paragraph from his writing on Chand Bibi:

“Chand Bibi was descended from a Marathi Brahmin called Bheiru. Where Prince Murad leading the attack was a drunk and drug addict, Chand Bibi had built up years of experience in government. She rode horses, scoffed at suggestions that she should be in purdah, spoke a reported 5 languages, painted as a pastime–and surprised the Mughals by bombarding them with gold and silver cannon balls (partly because she had run out of the real thing–but they didn’t know that).”

Notice the use of language. It’s lucid, colloquial yet polished and contemporary in an engaging manner.

Here are some more pieces of his writing:

