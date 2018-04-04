Manu Bhaker And Pooja Dhanda Are CWG’s First Timers We Keep Our Eyes Glued To

The Commonwealth Games 2018 begin today and we are already anticipating the laurels our athletes will bring us this time. But the biggest excitement is bet on freshers at the tournament who, with their brilliant performances in other competitions, have given us hope that India is going to be the star country this year in the Commonwealth.

Ready to show their talent for the first time in the Commonwealth Games, these sportspeople are India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra, Boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav, freestyle wrestler Mausam Khatri, Indian Sprinter Mohammad Anas, and weightlifter Deepak Lather. But the ones who stole our focus in this list of first-timers are Manu Bhaker and Pooja Dhande:

Manu Bhaker- the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup.

With a score of 241.1, Manu Bhaker became the latest wonder when she won gold in women’s 10m Air Pistol in the ISSF World Cup and rewrote her own final national record of 240.5 (at the National Shooting Championships). This made her the youngest Indian who won a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup. She won two medals in the championship this year, breaking Heena Sidhu’s national record, as well.

“I am extremely happy at winning Gold, especially as this is my first World Cup. I look forward to performing even better in upcoming competitions,” said Manu Bhaker.

Pooja Dhanda

Despite a break in her career due to a ligament injury, she turned heads with her performance in the Pro Wrestling League. She beat Olympic bronze medallist Odunayo Adekuoroye, world champion silver medallist Marwa Amri and even defeated Geeta Phogat in the trials for the 57kg category. Her feat sealed her place in the Commonwealth Games.

“To beat such accomplished wrestlers is always a happy feeling. I beat Helen twice in the league and it has been a great one month for me but the challenge lies ahead. Two Games and two big championships are coming up and they are more important for me,” Pooja said.

“Pooja is the sharpest wrestler in India. There is no particular move she has mastered but she is the best in technique and once she pulls off her best technique, no wrestler can survive the hold,” said Coach of the Punjab team, Kuldeep Singh.

Well, these ladies have already proved their mettle, it’s time to see if they keep their winning streak going.

H/T: The Indian Express