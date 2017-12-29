Mansi Goda Becomes Santa Claus For Underprivileged Children, Teaches Them Skills To Succeed

Mansi Goda, a media graduate of St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, believes that everyone is born with a purpose, which should serve to make this world a better place. She aims to become a social entrepreneur and her pilot project Apna Sapna aims to help kids from government schools in skill-building.

Apan Sapna is a Christmas activity-based camp for children. The children in these schools have been exposed to harsh realities. Their childhood often ends sooner than it should, and stressful situations often cripple their self-confidence and ability to dream. This workshop works towards inspiring these children to dream and equipping them with skills to move closer towards realising them. It aims to provide a fresh opportunity to learn something new and exciting that they get to pick.

With her, we discuss the definition of privilege, her experience of working with NGOs and her inspiration to work for social impact. Excerpts:

What encouraged you to arrange a camp like Apna Sapna?

Growing up, my parents were very open-minded and allowed me to make my choices with regards to my career. But I noticed that these children don’t have the same autonomy. Moreover, the schools aren’t bothered in engaging children beyond the academic curriculum. This results in children limiting their own choices. I thought of engaging such kids in activities so that it helps them to understand themselves better and they know that they can opt for career choices beyond conventional options.

Let’s discuss how lack of education limits career opportunities and what measures we can take on a macro level.

I think low exposure limits career options and not low-quality education. Our society has a typical mindset that someone who excels academically will always have a bright future. Also, a lot of parents push their kids to pursue popular career choices. We need to give more exposure to kids via extra-curricular activities and let them choose whichever career path they want. So, to bridge the gap between career opportunities, it is essential that we give children more exposure and focus on overall development.



Tell us what got you interested in the field of social development.

I believe that whatever privileges I had while growing up or even all the resources that I have now are meant for a purpose. By purpose, I don’t mean any personal agenda but to make this world a better place and make a difference in people’s lives.

How did you come to this realization of having a purpose in life, was it sudden or did it gradually develop?

I always felt that I am meant to make a difference, and that’s my purpose. I worked for an NGO called ‘Pehchaan.’ I have also worked with Teach for India for a short period of time, and I have also done a research-based fellowship called ‘Pukaar’ where I conducted research on the psychological impact of violence on runaway children. My belief became stronger about bringing about social change, and I aspire to become a social entrepreneur as well. ‘Apna Sapna’ is my beginning as a social entrepreneur, and I am looking at this as a pilot project where I’ll help these children develop their skills. If the project is successful, I’ll consolidate my learning and conduct this on a larger scale.

Talking about Apna Sapna, tell us about the activities you will be conducting and how will it impact these children.

We have six courses; Computer Science, Communication, Craft & Gardening, Management & Leadership, and Gymnastics. Children can choose any subject from these after they have been explained about what all they’ll be taught in these courses. So, for example in craft and gardening, we teach them about planting small saplings and how to care for and nurture plants because according to scientific studies people who are around nature or plants tend to take become empathetic.

For craft, we ask them to get whatever waste material they have at home, and we try to make something beautiful out of it. In management and leadership, we teach them to use resources and time optimally and get better results. Also, these schools have child parliaments where they have committees such as library committee, sports committee, etc. where children can practically apply skills from management and leadership.

This is a great initiative. Recently, the government made 20% of seats mandatory for underprivileged kids in private schools, what’s your take on it?

The intent is good, but I am not sure about the impact. We need to realize that 20% reservation benefits a tiny fraction of the underprivileged kids. We need to amend policies or take measures where education in public school becomes as good as education in private schools. We can’t mobilize all the children from public schools to private ones, but we can definitely work on improving the state of public schools. India should consider Finland’s example where there’s not a single private school, all the schools in the country are public schools, and hence the quality of education received by all the children remains consistent.

How do you think we can bridge the gap between underprivileged and privileged children?

I think privilege is not defined by the circumstances that we are born in but by our ability to change/improve those conditions. If we can try to work in our current circumstances and strive to lead a better life, then I think we are privileged. I don’t label anyone as underprivileged just because of their socio-economic background.

Do you think there’s an opportunity to start a social enterprise in skill training for underprivileged children?

Yes, I think there is tremendous opportunity to start a social enterprise in this area. I want to have mentors who come from the same background and have the ability to influence and train other children from backward communities to become the next generation of mentors. Basically, social enterprises should be for them and by them. Schools can’t devote so much of time for kids, and hence, they can’t act as mentors, so my primary motive is to generate a head start to enable people to become mentors through my course.

You are also doing a job currently, so how are you managing your day job along with preparations for this camp?

I work for 12-13 hours a day. I try to utilize my time optimally. For example, if I have to talk to mentors, I call them during my lunch time and have a quick chat. Also, since it’s a pilot project I managed to get people through social media and personal contacts. When I’ll do the project on a macro level, I’ll have to dedicate more time. I will collaborate with people who are willing to work for social change when I have to launch this on a macro level.

Are there any volunteering opportunities or NGOs where people can dedicate their weekends to work for social causes?

Yes, people can volunteer in schools on Saturdays where they can teach some hobby course or skill-building course. I’ll need a bunch of volunteers to execute this because one or two volunteers can’t conduct classes for the entire school. But people can always get in touch with me if they’re willing to volunteer on weekends.

What is your one advice for people who want to work for the underprivileged section of the society?

Shed all your assumptions and prejudices you have regarding them. Unlearn everything you know and go with an open mind. To understand them, it is essential that we go with a clean slate.

Name one person who has had a significant impact on your life.

My mom has had a great impact on my life because in spite of being skeptical of my decisions she has always supported me. I wish everyone gets a parent like my mom because she always let me pursue what I wanted to and today I am able to do things that make me happy. She never stopped me from doing things that I wanted to.