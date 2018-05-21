Manonmani, One Of The Few Female Sarangi Players In India, Remembers Playing In Front Of AR Rahman

As a musician, have you ever had the chance of playing the Sarangi? There are very few artists in India who know how to play it and Manonmani is one of them.

Love for classical music runs in the family as her mother Saroja and her grandfather PV Shanmugam were renowned Dilruba (an instrument created by the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh) players.

Interestingly, Manonmani is gaining fame as the first female sarangi player from south India. Talking about her journey in music, she says, “I began learning the sarangi only in 2009, out of my own interest. I began by watching videos online. Five years ago, I joined the Gurukulam of Ustad Ghulam Sabir Khan in Delhi and I’ve been training under him since. Previously I learned the Dilruba and Carnatic music but I wasn’t encouraged to play in films by my family. Later, after I got married, I decided to learn and explore more out of my own interest.”

It was AR Rahman who inspired her to pick up this instrument and learn to play it. It took her a while to master the game and then making it big in the field. She says, “The strings in the sarangi are held by the cuticles of your nails. So initially there is a lot of bleeding until the skin roughens.”

She even played it once in front of Rahman. Remembering the day, she says, “Well, the first time I played in front of AR Rahman, I was an amateur. I wasn’t serious about wanting to make a career in music and so things didn’t work out back then. Also, my family was not keen on me playing for films. I’ve just begun playing in concerts and for films. After listening to my recent songs, Rahman sir called me for the Macho song in Mersal. I feel I’ve carved my own path here.”

Did you know the Sarangi’s strings are made from goat’s intestines? The one that Manonmani uses was given to her by her guru which is more than 100 years old.

h/t: The News Minute