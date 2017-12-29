Manjita Vanzara Studied Engineering, Worked As A Fashion Designer, And Is Now A Police Officer

Having two career choices and finally zeroing in on the third one is absolutely okay, guys. Manjita Vanzara from Ahmedabad has set an example by becoming Gujarat’s first woman ACP after studying engineering and later trying her hand as a fashion designer for a couple of years.

This 34-year-old woman was born into a family of civil servants that always encouraged her to pursue her passion (passions, in her case). She told Humans of Amdavad, “Usually, parents want their daughters to be a doctor or an engineer or an architect. I feel that they should actively think of sending them to the police force as it can be a very fulfilling job. This is a field that women avoid joining.”

Manjita is a mechanical engineering graduate and did her post graduation in fashion designing after which she worked in one of the leading fashion brands. However, with time, she realized that her mission lies in serving people and that’s when she started preparing for civil services. She is now an IPS officer — the first female Assistant Commissioner Of Police (ACP) of Ahmedabad.

Earlier this year, the multi-talented girl, who’s also a trained Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer, narrated her story to Humans of Amdavad:

“There were many IAS and IPS Officers around me, but that never fascinated me. After completing my schooling, I did my graduation in Engineering from Nirma University, and right after it, I enrolled myself in a course of Fashion Designing at NIFT. Although I was born with a silver spoon, my parents always wanted me to experience the struggles that every common man goes through. They never gave me a car. I would always use public transport. During my post-graduation, I started preparing for the civil service exam. Finally, in the year 2011, I cleared the exam, and it was in the year 2013 when I became the first female Assistant Commissioner Of Police (ACP) of F-Division.”

Once this determined lady made it to the police duties, she decided to take a kind action towards the betterment of underprivileged women. Under her supervision, she founded the NGO SurakshaSahay where deprived women of Chharangar village are given vocational training. This town is infamous for encouraging people into the illegal business of bootlegging. Once the women are fully trained by the experts in her NGO, they’re given jobs that not only pay them well but also improve their self-esteem. Manjita said, “We have changed lives of more than 500 women and have provided good education to their kids, too. We paid them the stipend and collaborated with some reputed brands of the city. This act has vanished the bootlegging business in that area.”

Manjita is an inspiring human being, isn’t she? She told Femina, “I don’t ever want to be patronised for being a woman. I am an officer first who just so happens to be a woman. As women, we often need to fight to find confidence in ourselves, but to all girls I say – despite what you are told, you can and you should become a part of the Indian police force.”