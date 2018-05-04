Manjima Bhattacharjya’s Mannequin Explores The Stigma That Haunts Indian Modelling Industry

I spent the two years of my high school gawking at my tall-slender model cousin aspiring to be as beautiful and perfect as her all that while. A while later at one of the family functions when an aunt came and expressed the desire of getting her son married to my cousin, she was told very discretely by another of my aunts, “Oh she is not a nice girl or the bahu kinds. She is a model.” I was left puzzled.

After my cousin got to know about the incident, something drastically changed about her. While her social media suggested a different kind of lifestyle, she’d be a totally different person at family functions, all timid and ‘appropriately’ dressed up.

Manjima Bhattacharjya who researched and spoke to women in India’s glamour industry for her book ‘Mannequin’ wrote something on the same lines recently. She quoted the example of Ruhi who was a model and would go to her auditions all hidden behind jackets and scarfs and would do her makeup at some washroom near the sets.

There is an explanation. Like so many other women in India, she stands on the crosslines between presenting herself as a subject of desire and someone who is constantly under the patronizing scanner of the society.

She writes on and posits a question “In the end, one question at the heart of my research remained. Are women in the glamour industry, like the illusion created by the Sushmita Sens and the Aishwarya Rais, empowered?” She wonders if it is really about “women’s empowerment” as the MD of Miss India pageant projected on a TV debate.

While we as Indian audience hail a melodramatic Tulsi mourning the infidelity of her second husband, we instantly look down upon our fashion models. While Simar of Sasural Simar ka remains the most perfect, sacrificing heroine that can ever exist, Carol Gracias becomes the woman whose example one should never learn from.

“We’ve seen that the glamour industry gives women models a lower status, and Indian society, with its double standards, doesn’t hold them in very good stead,” writes Manjima.

Despite the fact that these models live an independent accomplished life we continue to look down at them and their careers. Manjima shares, “Most of the women I interviewed were economically independent, socially visible, role models for many young women, enjoying material comforts, travelling the world, supporting their families or occasionally their own lifestyles, with many of them living their own lives as they chose and, challenging many traditional norms.”

She continues, “But the stigma associated with their occupation (displaying the self, body parts or posing sensually) charged their personal relationships with a damaging current.” She writes how this stigma that automatically comes along with the modelling profession has led them to have “an ambiguous relationship” with their profession: they are “proud of it and ashamed of it at the same time.”

Manjima talks about how the profession gives the person everything but one thing. She writes, “Empowerment means many things, from the dry language of the policy to the visible evidence of resources or independent living. There are umpteen items in this laundry list: economic independence, quality of life, sense of self-worth, security, autonomy in decision making, opportunities for skill building and so on. What isn’t on this list though, and never has been, is something more visceral and less tangible. Something that renders the empowerment of even the most empowered, incomplete. That missing element is respectability.”

She explains how the dynamics leave these models feeling accomplished and hurt at the same time. “Hurt” is beyond just a sense of sadness, it can be a violation of the spirit, “an everyday unspoken and yet nonetheless frequent experience…an aspect of resistance and constraint in women’s lives”.

While women today are constantly freeing themselves from the shackles of patriarchy with many of them refusing to adhere to its obsolete rules, something lies missing. While they want to live their lives on their own terms they do desire being respected as well. They do want to enjoy a sense of dignity and self-worth which is not continuously put to question.

There is a problem if we need to be different individuals in different situations always keeping our disguise handy so as to avoid stigma. When would this stop?

