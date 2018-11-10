Manisha Raisinghani On Being A Woman CTO And Making It Big As An Entrepreneur

Manisha Raisinghani’s logistics optimisation company, LogiNext has touched great heights in just four years. Started in 2014, LogiNext is among the fastest growing tech firms in the world today.

Talking about the beautiful sync that she shares with her business partner Dhruvil which has played an instrumental role in catalyzing the growth of the company, Manisha says, “Now, we’re deep in our domains, but at our core, we are still those starry-eyed visionaries who want to do something really amazing in technology and logistics.”

In a recent chat with Elle, Manisha talked about her drive to become a CTO, the challenges that she faced in the industry because of her gender, and how it impacted her management strategies. Here are excerpts from the chat:

On being a woman CTO

“I was always into solving problems. Even as I child, I used to look for issues to solve and ways to make things work better. Once you find a journey that justifies your position, it becomes irrelevant that you’re a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry like logistics. Now, it’s more merit-based than ever. People see me as a person whose software can make their costs go down, and increase their efficiency multifold. We had a great product-market fit from the get-go. We made deliveries faster for our clients, with shorter routes and well-planned schedules, and basically kept on delivering really high returns on investments.”

On the world’s perception of her as a woman techie

“Sometimes, a woman’s abilities or achievements suffer due to preconceived notions. It’s like hearing “it’s great, for a ‘woman’”—that’s acknowledgment and dismissal in the same line. But women can compete on an equal footing with men. I was always focused on delivering the best. I used to get people who were surprised that a woman could lead a global tech company in the logistics space. But now I don’t find many who are actually surprised. They just see a leader, not necessarily a ‘woman’ leader.”

On the challenges, she encountered as a woman entrepreneur

“An area where the way I lead has evolved is decision making. You can’t remove gut instinct from the picture. That’s where the edge comes in, especially when you are starting out. But over the years, I have let data drive many of my decisions. Sometimes, you have to count the hard facts before you proceed. In time, you know when to make data driven decisions and when not to. And since our software delves deep into data analytics and data-backed decision making in logistics, it’s just obvious that as the company providing it, we should be data driven too.”

On her advice to young women looking to build a solid foundation for their careers

“Times have changed, but progress is still slow. You might encounter hurdles, but don’t get bogged down by them; especially misplaced stereotypes. There will always be people who dismiss efforts based on gender, but you must learn to rise above it. Remember, once you find success, all barriers become irrelevant. And to succeed, you have to be true to yourself. Never alter yourself to fit into the requirements of society. Society will eventually change itself for you.”

H/T: Elle India