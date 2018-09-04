Manisha Keer, Daughter Of A Fish-Seller, Wins Silver At ISSF World Championships

At the ISSF World Championships at Changwon, Korea, Manisha Keer, 18, made a world record after she bagged the silver medal at the tournament!

Just five years ago, the same girl used to help her father catch fish, which they sold in a Bhopal market to make ends meet. For her father, Kailash Keer, it is his moment of pride. “I don’t know the first thing about shooting. All I know is that she is bringing glory and she’s happy.”

“I have seven children, including four daughters. As a fisherman, I barely make enough to feed my family. Forget sports, it was not even possible to send my children to school,” he said.

Five years ago, when her elder sister Soniya took her to the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy she was spotted by Olympian coach Mansher Singh and asked to give shooting a try. She hit the target in a single try.

She won the gold at the 2017 National Championship in Jaipur in both the junior (individual) and senior (state team) categories.

H/T: The Times Of India