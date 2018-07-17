Manisha Girotra On Making It To The Top And Bringing Up Girls And Boys Equally

Manisha Girotra is a name well-hailed name in the world of economics today. Not only has she ventured into the male bastion of investment banking but has also conquered it.

In an interaction that she had earlier this month with Telegraph India, she talked about how banking has opened its avenues to women, how she made it to the top and the need to bring up girls and boys equally.

On women fast ascending the career ladder in banking

Of late, banking has emerged out as a lucrative career option for women. When asked what has changed for women in the field, Manisha says, “What’s changed in banking is that it’s a services business and a lot of it exists in the big cities, especially the international banks that are in Mumbai, Delhi and the bigger towns and cities, where the safety quotient is higher.”

She adds, “Financial services also want to attract women because the business caters to women too. Therefore they made a conscious effort to attract women and then to retain them — whether it were creches or stay at home after maternity leave of six months or flexible hours, work out of the home, digitising the work, five-day weeks…. All these have now come in.”

On raising girls and boys equally

Manisha strongly believes that it’s the feudal Indian mindset that needs to change. “In India, it’s a feudal mindset and I think families need to change that. It’s okay if you want to bring up your girls like boys but you need to bring up your boys like girls too,” says Manisha.

Talking about what has changed from the time she was born to now, she says, “I think I was born to a generation of non-working mums who were very aspirational for their daughters, so we were very different, tried to be very conformist, tried to say that we belonged to the boys’ club. But I think that doesn’t have to be the case anymore. Girls can be very proud of the fact that they are girls and they’re different and organisations want to attract female talent.”

On the initial hurdles that she faced

The chief executive officer of Moelis India, Manisha surely has come a long way since she started. Talking about the kind of gender biases she faced in her career initially, Manisha says, “When I started off, there was poor acceptance and people wouldn’t even shake my hand or make eye contact — it was 25-26 years ago in an all-male boardroom. So even if I spoke, they would look at the man in the team. I think they were just uncomfortable as it was threatening their paradigm.”

“When I started off as an analyst, I was the errand person, fetching coffee and pizza because people thought why waste energy training a girl because she will leave at some point,” she adds.

It wasn’t great on the personal front either. “People would keep asking me when I was getting married and having a kid. A lot of trivialisation, not being taken seriously, not being heard, not being seen and not being noticed,” she shares.

On juggling work and home

Managing both work and home “is a challenge always”, says Manisha. She says, “My daughter (Tara, 15) is older now but when she was younger, it was hard. My parents and in-laws live in Delhi and I work out of Mumbai. But you just have to solicit help and show that you can’t do everything. You are not a multi-juggler and have to reach out for help.”

Manisha is also grateful to a strong support system that has helped her maintain a fine balance between the two. “I think a supportive spouse is the most important thing; your spouse has to understand and respect your career. Outsource help from neighbours and friends and at some point, your child will also develop a passion for your job,” she shares.

Her advice for women to make it big in their career

Manisha has valuable advice for everyone who wants to make it to the top. She says, “First is passion — you must like what you do and if you don’t like it, chuck it because it’s not worth it. Be resilient and have a I-don’t-give-a-damn attitude. Don’t have to get bogged down every time someone makes a judgemental comment or trivialises or objectifies you. I am not saying condone it but do also realise that at some level, the individual is also going through a paradigm shift. So hang in there, show tenacity.”

She adds, “All of your generation must be the agents of change and lead the way because ours did what they could and ours didn’t have this nice canvas that you, hopefully, have. So just do what you love and show resilience and passion and then the world will be yours. You’re much smarter than the guys anyway! ”

She also has advice for women who aspire to follow her career path. She says, “There will be very little flexibility initially because when you start off as an analyst and an associate, you have to prove yourself. But if you like it, just stay with the grind because it gets remarkably better. The good thing about the job is that after four-five years, it gets easier.”

H/T: Telegraph India