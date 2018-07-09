Manish Malhotra’s Advice To Modern Brides: To Prioritise Comfort Without Compromising On Elegance

“Today’s bride has a modern outlook but embodies traditional values. While she may select outfits in trending cuts and silhouettes, she tends to balance this with intricate embroidery and accessories,” Manish Malhotra said to Vogue India.

His embroidered low v-neck blouses, pastel colours, light work have been favourite choices of actors like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone.

Keeping the marriage of modern and traditional worlds in mind, Malhotra has created an ultra feminine and elegant ensembles for the mehandi, sangeet, and the pheras for this season’s brides. “We have reinvented classic silhouettes using traditional embroidery for the grooms as well. This can be accessorised then with brooches and vibrant pocket squares,” he said.

Malhotra feels that the millennial couple is confident and self-assured in creating the dream of their wedding. They pay attention to details and have a clear vision for their wedding repertoire, while still being open to experimentation. He advises the bride to explore a diverse selection of silhouettes and colours before making the final purchase. “Balance your fashion-forward looks with traditional jewellery and accessories,” he suggested.

Malhotra elaborated on the trends to follow this season. He said, “Muted hues are trending alongside bold shades. Teal blue, yellow, lilac, ivory, aqua, and baby pink are the top picks this season.”

The ace designer suggested adding lehengas, skirts, voluminous gowns, and capes with sheer detailing, prints, floral motifs, and traditional embroidery to the trousseau. “Jewelled necklines and cut-out and off-shoulder blouses are must-haves. Pair them with modern accessories,” he advised.

