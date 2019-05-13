Manipur’s Iron Lady Irom Sharmila Gives Birth To Twins This Mother’s Day

Human rights and political activist Irom Sharmila, also known as the Iron Lady, gave birth to twin girls on Mother’s Day at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The 44-year-old who is known for her 16-year hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA in Manipur, married her long-term partner Desmond Coutinho, a British national, in 2017.

The twin girls named Nix Shakhi and Autumn Tara were born a minute apart and Irom’s obstetrician-gynecologist, Dr. Sripada Vinekar said that both the mother and the babies were doing fine. It was a coincidence that the twins were born on Mother’s Day as Irom’s expected delivery date was sometime next week, she added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Irom shared, “This is a new life, a new beginning for me. I am very happy. Neither Desmond nor I had any preference, we just wanted healthy children.”

Explaining how the daughters have been named, Irom shared that Nix Sakhi was named after her mother who passed away a few months ago, and her twin Autumn Tara has been named after the Buddhist reincarnation of the Buddha.

H/T: The News Minute