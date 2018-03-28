Manikarnika Ghat Is Thronged By Sex Workers Every Year Where They Perform The Dance Of Penance

They have been told that it is a tapasya, a penance that will wash away the sins that they have done and the sins that they will do. Every year on Saptami (the seventh night of the moon) during Chaitra Navratri, scores of sex workers gather on Banaras’ Manikarnika Ghat to perform the dance of penance.

Manikarnika Ghat in Banaras is one of the crematoriums where the funeral pyre never dies as it is considered the holiest of the riverfronts in India. While just the thought of visiting a crematorium would make shivers run down your spine, sex workers dance at the Manikarnika Ghat with funeral pyres burning all around in order to appease Mahashamshan Baba.

The locals in Benaras believe that performing the dance of penance is a way of appeasing Mahashamshan Baba who can help these sex workers find the dignity in next life which they are believed to lack in this one.

The Manikarnika Ghat is the fabled ghat where Lord Shiva once performed tandava or the dance of destruction. In the 16th century, Raja Man Singh, the Raja of Amber restored a temple of Lord Shiva on this ghat. Apparently, a connoisseur of art, he wanted to organize musical festivities to mark the occasion. Quite obviously none of the artists agreed to dance on the ground with funeral pyres burning all around. Consequently, prostitutes were summoned to perform on the occasion. Since then it has become a ritual for sex workers to dance on this Ghat every year on Saptami of Chaitra Navratri.

In an interaction with The Quint, a prostitute from Basuka said, “I have come here for the first time, dancing at this crematorium on this day makes your next life better. An acquaintance of mine told me this.”

Another prostitute Pintu Kinnar shared that she spent the entire night dancing and “serving the Baba” hoping that she would get rid of her painful fate in next life.

Keeping in mind the fact that these sex workers don’t dance in celebration but rather in penance, you can probably imagine their ordeal. While a lot of our rituals have their roots in logical reasoning, rituals that stem from the exaggerated and twisted propagation of a myth are extremely unfair.

While these sex workers are promised a life of dignity and happiness by performing a ritual that we even shudder to think about, aren’t we capable of giving them that respect in this life itself? Instead of asking these sex workers to dance amidst burning pyres to wash off their sins, why can’t we wash off our narrow-minded beliefs? Instead of teaching them to repent their sins, can’t we just tell them that they are not sinning by trying to make ends meet in a cruel cruel world?

H/T: The Quint