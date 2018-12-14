Manika Batra Wins The 2018 Breakthrough Table Tennis Star Award, Becomes First Indian To Win The Title

At the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Star Awards in Incheon, South Korea, on December 12, Manika Batra won the ‘Breakthrough Table Tennis Star’ award, thus becoming the first Indian to win the title.

An Asiad Champion and Arjuna Awardee, Batra is the first Indian woman to win a singles gold in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games. She is also India’s highest ranked female table tennis player after she reached her career-best ranking of 52 recently.

“I am really honoured and happy to have received the award. I feel 2018 has been the best year of my career so far and I am happy for what I have achieved. I would like to thank the Government, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and most importantly, my family, who has been there for me and motivated me along this journey,” Manika Batra said.

At the Commonwealth Games, she won four medals – one silver, one bronze, and two gold medals. In the recently held National Ranking tournament, she won the women’s title and became the only Indian in the Top 100.



H/T: She The People